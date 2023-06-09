A day to press pause

When I was a student at a tiny Baptist college for women in Alabama in the early 1970s, I learned about the possibility of a "Stop Day." The administration would cancel classes, usually in the week before exams, giving students an extra day to study. Most of the students planned on graduating on the three-year plan, which required a heavy course load each semester. Students welcomed the prospect of a Stop Day.

Today, in this country, we keep ratcheting up hatred of the other and looking for disagreement about what is ethical, constitutional and moral. This has caused deaths, financial crisis and failure to resolve problems.

We need a local, state and national Stop Day. Breathe in peace and breathe out anxiety. Open our ears and minds. Read history. Question sources of inflammatory statements. Think more about what is the best for all rather than what is best for me. Take intentional steps to improve our social skills. Understand that 21st century technology requires constant reevaluation of processes. Share gratitude. Help build community. Follow the Golden Rule. Remember our civic virtue of liberty and equality.

Welcome a new day filled with opportunity and work, buoyed by hope.

Julie Coulter

Winston-Salem

What was lost?

An editor once warned me to never use the word "budget" in a headline for fear of losing great swaths of readers. The Journal article "County approves 2023-24 budget" on June 9 — replete with artificial syntax — demonstrates his point.

For that reason, I think it would help if the Board of Education itself would, publicly, list what was lost when the county commissioners dropped $3.4 million from their request. Such a listing would avoid the political posturing and professional palaver that always obfuscate important information.

Jerry Adams

Winston-Salem

'Take back' what?

I have been writing letters to the editor since 2018. Many thanks to the Readers’ Forum for letting me express my opinion.

The reason I write today is because of my frustration with those Republicans who do not like to do the right thing. There are some good and some not-so-good Republicans in Washington, D.C.

I am still confused about why a former president would make a speech in which he tells the crowd to "take back your country." Our country has been here for many years. We are made up by many immigrants from different countries around the world. If you want to be part of this country, then respect our laws.

We have had some good leaders and not-so-good leaders. In my time Donald Trump has been the worst.

I know there are many who want him back in the White House, but think about it, he seems to enjoy being in the spotlight for himself, while we, the real people, are struggling to take care of our families and our jobs. We have bills that need to be paid.

It seems that we have fallen off-balance in many ways. It should not be hard to have balance.

Joe Biden is a very good president, Kamala Harris is a wonderful vice president, and Jill Biden is a very caring first lady. They all care for our country. And, as you can see, they have not spoken about attacking Washington.

I just hate seeing that our country is turning into a battleground. It is time to rest and let healing begin. America, I hope you will be able to fly again like our symbol, the eagle.

James Fleming

Clemmons

What we invest in

In 1953, Republican President Eisenhower, who as former Supreme Allied Commander knew something about the military, had this to say:

“Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. .... Is there no other way the world may live?”

In 2023, Republicans of today (visualize Ike rolling in his grave) contrived a debt-ceiling “crisis” as one more way to rob money from Americans in need as it increases spending for guns, warships and rockets. How does this keep happening? They say, “Follow the money.”

Last year lobbyists promoting guns, warships and rockets (823 of them, compared to 535 members of Congress) spent $125 million to influence legislators (source: Open Secrets). I couldn’t find data on how much is spent on lobbying for hungry and cold people, but I suspect it’s somewhat less.

This $125 million (typical for a year) might explain why spending on guns, warships and rockets is designated “nondiscretionary.” It’s considered obligatory. It is sacrosanct. But spending on good things for people is “discretionary.” That is, optional.

So if spending on guns, warships and rockets is not at Congress’s discretion, is it Congress’s indiscretion?

Is there no other way the world may live?

Kim Carlyle

Greensboro