The real world

Apparently, when a judge denies parents the right to pull their children from classrooms when books simply containing LGBTQ characters are read aloud, she is allowing the “indoctrination” of children and stomping on citizens’ rights to practice their religion.

Cal Thomas’ Tuesday op-ed (“Force-feeding ideology in public school classrooms,” Aug. 29) illustrates the idiocy of far-right conservatives.

When a teacher reads a book containing a character who is a robber, is he indoctrinating kids with an urge to steal and thus stomping on Christian morals against thievery?

When a teacher shares a novel that includes a character who drinks a beer, is she indoctrinating kids to normalize alcohol in a way that stomps on Mormon teachings?

An LGBTQ character in a book is not a covert plant by an author or educator to challenge narrow-minded religious doctrine, but rather a matter-of-fact reflection of real human beings who exist in our world and who deserve representation in our society’s narrative.

Apparently Mr. Thomas wants to allow parents to indoctrinate their children into believing that they will never have to confront habits or lifestyles or character traits with which they are uncomfortable. In an effort to prevent the alleged “force-feeding” of ideology in education — which was never on any agenda in the first place — the far right is promoting freedom from exposure to any opinion-neutral mention of the mere existence of diversity within the human experience.

How those anecdotal mentions violate the “free exercise of religion” clause is beyond me.

Randy Norris

Winston-Salem

Back to school

Thank you for your great coverage of the opening of public schools and for the interview with our great superintendent, who admits to some mistakes and corrects them. When have you heard that from a CEO?

Thanks to staff and teachers, our local heroes. Have a great year and, to the rest of us, thank a teacher and drive carefully. Let s have the best year ever!

Emily Wilson

Winston-Salem

Kids in crisis

Childhood trauma, including physical, emotional, or sexual abuse.

Physical or emotional neglect.

Parental mental illness, substance dependence or incarceration.

Parental separation or divorce.

Or domestic violence.

All are major problems.

More than two-thirds of our children, roughly 35 million, have experienced at least one traumatic event before they reach the age of 16, according to the National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative (NCSTI).

This trauma has long-term consequences for mental and physical well-being no matter what one’s race or social class is and affects brain development, the immune system, hormonal systems and how one’s DNA is replicated. Those with the greatest trauma and stress have the worst health outcomes: greater risk of heart disease, lung cancer, COPD, hepatitis, depression and suicidality. In short, they have a 20-year difference in life expectancy.

The tragedy is that this trauma has not been addressed by most doctors, who still see it as a social or a mental health problem and end up referring these children to social services and mental health services.

At a time when we have seen major increases in teen depression, drug addiction, aggressive behavior and suicides in the United States, parents certainly need to take a harder look at how they and others care for their children and the stresses children face. Many may also need more support from our society than they are receiving in raising them.

And the medical community should offer more multidisciplinary treatments to prevent, routinely screen and heal the impacts of trauma and toxic stress.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy