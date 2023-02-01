The Readers' Forum: Who is above the law?

Above the law?

I am still wondering: Who is above the law?

I was watching a recent interview with Jamie Raskin, one of my favorite congressmen in Washington.

He was very good at the impeachment of Donald Trump. Sadly, some Republicans think Trump should not have to suffer the consequences for starting a riot at the Capitol. Many of Trump’s followers were arrested and Trump walks. He wants to be president again, and he still thinks he won the 2020 election.

I see on the news where police officers and everyday people get arrested for crimes. I remember Charles Manson instructed a handful of followers to kill seven people (this is sad to bring up). Trump had far more followers to do his dirty work than Charles Manson did. Some of the people who were trying to defend the Capitol died and some were hurt.

I wonder if Trump thinks about the people who were attacked. I hate to see lawmakers yell at each other. We have a broken nation. I wonder what our forefathers from back in the 1700s would think if they were alive today. How long does it take for the Department of Justice to come to a conclusion?

James Fleming

Clemmons

Fighting Alzheimer’s

After watching my mother, grandmother and now other family members struggle with early onset Alzheimer’s, access to treatments that can change the course of the disease in a meaningful way for people living with that condition is of critical importance to me as it would increase their quality of life. In January the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved lecanemab, now known as Leqembi, using the accelerated approval pathway.

After strong clinical trials, leading Alzheimer’s researchers agree this treatment changes the course of the disease in a meaningful way for people with early onset Alzheimer’s.

But because of the decision the Center for Medical & Medicare Services (CMS) has put in place, Medicare will not cover this treatment. Never has CMS imposed such drastic barriers to access FDA-approved drugs, especially for people facing a fatal disease. CMS’s policy is unjustified, harmful and unfair. Just as is true for individuals with every other disease today, people who are living with Alzheimer’s and their doctors should be able to decide if an FDA-approved treatment is right for them and should be covered by Medicare.

I have asked my member of Congress, Rep. Kathy Manning, to send a letter to the CMS supporting full access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments. Please join me in urging Rep. Manning to demand that CMS take action to ensure individuals living with Alzheimer’s have equitable access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments. To learn more about how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.

Steve Dozier

Stokesdale

The writer is an Alzheimer’s Association Advocate for NC-06. — the editor

Your generosity

I am writing to thank Winston Salem-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.

Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected more tham 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — Winston Salem-area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories.

This year, Samaritan’s Purse delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a countrywide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.

Across North Carolina, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming year-round volunteers (information at samaritanspurse.org/occ or 704-583-1463).

Although local drop off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13–20, anyone can still be a part of it by packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.

Casey Goodwin

Boone

The writer is media relations specialist for Operation Christmas Child. — the editor