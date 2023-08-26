Wants vs. needs

“ ‘Bidenomics’ may be tough sell to voters in 2024 race” (Aug. 23) includes this:

“If you even gave a small summary of what is in the Biden legislative packages, all of those things are incredibly popular,” Biden pollster John Anzalone said.

Taken one-by-one, the Democrats’ proposals might be good ideas. But just as I’d like a lot of things for myself, I can’t afford them all. And that’s why I can’t vote for Democrats next time around.

They take from us through monetary inflation with their spending and return less value to each individual than they take. I’d be much better off if I could just spend my own money without the Democrats’ help, or if I could just save and invest some of it.

Michael Woods

Kernersville

Support home care

At BAYADA, I am proud of the work that our nurses, home health aides and other professionals do to keep the most vulnerable and medically fragile state residents safe and independent in their own homes. Without these services, nearly 5,000 children, adults and seniors would be placed at risk. North Carolina’s in-home caregivers don’t just keep individuals safe and healthy at home — they keep them out of costlier settings like nursing homes and hospitals, keep families together, and save the state hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

This year, the N.C. General Assembly is considering updating its home care funding rates to keep nurses and home health aides in the industry and keep more people at home. This is incredibly important to us because we are in a dire workforce shortage — and without enough workers, thousands of North Carolina residents who need these services are currently unable to access them.

That’s why it is so important that members of the General Assembly support two key provisions in the final budget:

An increase to Medicaid personal care service rates to $25 per hour.

And an increase to Medicaid private duty nursing (PDN) rates to $52 per hour.

A funding increase would allow home care providers like BAYADA to increase wages for our caregiving staff. Better recruitment and retention mean that we will keep more vulnerable and medically fragile residents at home. And that’s a win for everyone across North Carolina.

Suzanne Jones

Winston-Salem

GOP dilemma

The emerging field of Republican primary contenders have one common and unenviable characteristic: They are all “damned if they do, and damned if don’t” support the former president.

With few exceptions, these contenders have willingly embraced the Faustian bargain that cedes the quest for a more perfect union in return for personal and political power. As the indictments continue to mount for the former president, which of these alternative candidates will swear an oath of “retribution” or commit to a path of “redemption” — offering leadership that will foster bipartisan solutions and governance to address the societal, economic and environmental threats to our nation?

Or is the Republican Party forever shackled to the MAGA minions and their quest to anoint the next “Despicable Me” … perhaps an even more vengeful leader who will feed their insatiable appetite for grievance, resentment and division?

One need only look at the polls to recognize that the Republican electorate writ large continues to rationalize the fate of their previous Faustian bargain, for they know that they will be damned if they do and damned if they don’t support their party’s nominee.

Will that nominee be the voice of redemption or retribution?

Will it be the fate or the faith of Republican voters that will determine whether power for the sake of power is their “soul” objective. The nation anxiously awaits their “redemptive” or “vindictive” choice.

Howard Becker

Greensboro

A question ...

What I am wondering is how the Secret Service protection would work for Donald Trump in prison?

Ken Miller

Greensboro