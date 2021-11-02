The Readers' Forum: Why can't we stop attacking each other?

Anyone remember Lois Learner and the IRS harassing the tea party nonprofits by delaying their tax-free status during the Obama years? And now, we have Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the same position implying that all Americans cheat on their taxes and, thus, she supports a bill in Congress that includes our government spying on our bank accounts and ignoring the Fourth Amendment.

Are we willing to give President Biden's administration a "general warrant" status and ignore the Fourth Amendment?

It seems Biden is not concerned about our border, inflation, distribution of goods and now, our privacy. The colonists got fed up! Can we survive three more years of this administration?

Joe Eskridge Sr.

Lewisville

A great compromise

In response to the Oct. 31 letter "Going electric," I, too, think that we need to move to more sustainable energy uses in our personal lives. In addition to solar panels, I have changed out the gas hot water heater for a tankless water heater and the gas fire place to an electric fireplace.