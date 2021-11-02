The Readers' Forum: Why can't we stop attacking each other?

Discuss the issues
I am responding to the Oct. 29 letter "Harsh truth." How elitist and condescending to speak about the use of "you’re" and "too." If that is true, what difference does it make?
Our borders are overrun with illegal immigrants, our economy is terrible and no one is being held accountable.
Why can’t we discuss the issues, and stop insulting and attacking each other?
Be kind.
Faye Lemons
Kernersville
Asking Concerned Moravians
I have a couple of questions for the Concerned Moravians group, whose advertisement appears in the Oct. 31 edition of the Journal:
What is the Good News you folks proclaim? And why will the rest of us perish because we lack vision?
The Concerned Moravians object to the action taken at the Southern Province’s Synod of 2018, which passed a resolution allowing individual congregations to choose to marry gay couples and to ordain gay ministers. Concerned Moravians plan to overturn this resolution, period. That is all they are about! Nowhere in their ad do they tell the public this. Are they ashamed of their own rhetoric? Their own actions?
Leviticus is where much of the language they quote can be found, a book of the Old Testament written in Babylonian days centuries before Christ. Women are similarly mistreated in this book.
I urge our community to stand up for and be hopeful for us next summer, that we will defeat said Concerned Moravians. Our leadership, the Provincial Elders’ Conference of the Southern Province, has spoken out against this group’s message. They remind us, instead, of the Moravians’ rich history and theology surrounding our “in all things love” belief and practice. I remain proud of their faith and their guidance.
Sandra Crotts Shugart
Winston-Salem
Government snooping
The colonists had a real fear of British rule and King George's "general warrant." Basically, the British authorities overseeing the colonies could get a general warrant at will and search a home or any property if there was any suspicion of wrongdoing. Along with taxation without representation, this was another fuse in the powder keg leading to the revolution.
It was also the catalyst for America's Fourth Amendment when our Constitution was adopted. We Americans don't like snooping from the government and we all learn at an early age the most feared department is the IRS and for good reason.
Anyone remember Lois Learner and the IRS harassing the tea party nonprofits by delaying their tax-free status during the Obama years? And now, we have Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the same position implying that all Americans cheat on their taxes and, thus, she supports a bill in Congress that includes our government spying on our bank accounts and ignoring the Fourth Amendment.
Are we willing to give President Biden's administration a "general warrant" status and ignore the Fourth Amendment?
It seems Biden is not concerned about our border, inflation, distribution of goods and now, our privacy. The colonists got fed up! Can we survive three more years of this administration?
Joe Eskridge Sr.
Lewisville
A great compromise
In response to the Oct. 31 letter "Going electric," I, too, think that we need to move to more sustainable energy uses in our personal lives. In addition to solar panels, I have changed out the gas hot water heater for a tankless water heater and the gas fire place to an electric fireplace.
As to my electric vehicle, I chose a compromise. Since electric charging stations are not in abundance yet, and since it takes a significant amount of time to charge a vehicle, I chose a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). My vehicle goes 45 miles electric only on a charge and then switches to hybrid mode (where I get 45 miles per gallon). Since most of my travel is local, I end up using only about 3 or 4 gallons of gasoline a month, but I have the flexibility of traveling a long distance and not worrying about where to charge.