The Readers' Forum: Why Fauci?

John Tucker

Winston-Salem

Scary thoughts

I read your Feb. 10 editorial “Documentation really does matter,” about former President Trump’s habit of destroying government documents that the law required him to save, as well as taking some home with him to Mar-a-Lago.

On the same day I read that some of these documents were classified. I also read that the National Archives has asked the Department of Justice to look into the matter. And I read that Trump is suspected of flushing some documents down the toilet.

I wonder what else we will have learned by the time you print this letter, if you’re kind enough to do so. The man has been out of office for well over a year, but we keep learning new depths of his depravity and corruption.

We’ve got to wonder what foul things he was trying to hide.

It’s scary to think that I’m driving the same streets and shopping in the same stores as people who see absolutely nothing wrong with any of this.

Steven J. Fowler

Winston-Salem