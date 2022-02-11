The Readers' Forum: Why Fauci?

More in tune?
I couldn’t disagree more with Kathleen Parker’s Jan. 31 column, “Is it time for Fauci to exit the stage?” Using her reasoning that anti-vaxxers and those who have acted irresponsibly spreading lies about COVID-19 have gotten lots of attention, she posits that it’s time to bring in a new truth-teller, so people can drop their anger at the virus via Dr. Fauci.
What? Does she think that those following the latest medical conspiracy will be more in tune with the next honest expert?
Using her own logic, it may be time for Parker to exit the stage.
Robyn Mixon
Winston-Salem
A wake-up call
As a retired chemist and safety professional, I was surprised at the quantity of ammonium nitrate stored at the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant, located in a populated area. Early building codes may not require sprinklers, but insurance underwriters require sprinklers, fire suppression equipment and limitations on quantities of flammable/explosive materials stored onsite. The exception would be self-insured facilities. Any recent facility renovation would have required adherence to the current code.
If applicable, this high-risk facility should have been on the N.C. OSHA list of high-risk operations, thus reducing risk to workers and nearby neighborhoods in the event of a fire.
Ammonium nitrate is a fertilizer, a component of explosive devices that was unfortunately used in the Oklahoma bombing. The quantity stored in a closed rail car could have resulted in a catastrophic explosion if exposed to fire. The Winston-Salem Fire Department and hazmat responders, including the EPA, should be commended for courageously managing this scenario.
In the future, facilities in the city and/or county using, manufacturing or storing large quantities of hazardous materials close to populated areas should be identified for targeted OSHA and EPA inspections. Emergency response plans should be routinely practiced in simulated hazardous scenarios in cooperation with the fire department and hazmat responders.
We may have dodged the bullet this time, but this event should be a wake-up call for better oversight of high-risk chemical manufacturing operations using and storing large quantities of hazardous materials, especially if located in populated areas.
William E. Crouse
Winston-Salem
An ironic twist
What an incredible twist of irony!
Dozens of pro-Trump Republicans, including elected officials, who were propagators of the Big Lie of a stolen election and widespread voter fraud, are now in the crosshairs of federal and state investigators for participating in a fake electors scheme (“Your cheatin’ heart,” Jan. 30).
These deranged sycophantic Trump cultists — spearheaded by the disgraced and twice-impeached ex-president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani — evidently conspired to defraud the United States by forging public records (election certificates) in an attempt to subvert the 2020 presidential election and keep Trump in power.
Put simply, the fake electors’ plot was part of a grandiose coup attempt with several corrupt tentacles, all attached to the Oval Office.
So, when you consider all of the aforementioned facts and assertions surrounding the fake electors, try to imagine:
These Trump cultists cried voter fraud, then proceeded to commit fraud by trying to rig and steal the election.
I wonder if they realize their crimes are punishable by thousands of dollars in fines and up to 20 years in prison. At the end of the day, these seditionists are wholly deserving of poetic justice, along with Trump.
John Tucker
Winston-Salem
Scary thoughts
I read your Feb. 10 editorial “Documentation really does matter,” about former President Trump’s habit of destroying government documents that the law required him to save, as well as taking some home with him to Mar-a-Lago.
On the same day I read that some of these documents were classified. I also read that the National Archives has asked the Department of Justice to look into the matter. And I read that Trump is suspected of flushing some documents down the toilet.
I wonder what else we will have learned by the time you print this letter, if you’re kind enough to do so. The man has been out of office for well over a year, but we keep learning new depths of his depravity and corruption.
We’ve got to wonder what foul things he was trying to hide.
It’s scary to think that I’m driving the same streets and shopping in the same stores as people who see absolutely nothing wrong with any of this.
Steven J. Fowler
Winston-Salem