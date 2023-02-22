On ‘inclusivity”

As the Culver City school district seeks to eliminate honors classes in favor of more inclusive (less demanding?) uniform classes for all students, the question arises, “Why is this effort at uniformity and inclusivity limited only to academics?”

Shouldn’t it apply to all aspects of the educational experience, including sports at the varsity level? If competitive sports provide essential character and team- building experiences, as well as a healthy body, then logically all students of all races should enjoy the same opportunities that are now limited to a few athletically “gifted” students.

The question parents should be asking the diversity and equity proponents at all levels of the educational experience, especially the collegiate level, is what they are doing to address the gross underrepresentation of Asian and Hispanic students often amounting to an exclusion from varsity sports and the relegation of so many underrepresented white players to the role of bench warmers and practice scrimmages.

Either there is a uniform application of the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion across the board, or it is nothing more than another, and more insidious, form of systemic racism.

David Gellatly

Winston-Salem

Broyhill’s legacy

Jim Broyhill was far more than a congressman and a senator — he was a truly humble public servant who cared deeply about the people of North Carolina and our nation and worked tirelessly in our behalf, including many decades after he left Washington and made his home in Winston-Salem.

He was the kind of person all public servants should aspire to be. I told him years ago that I was proud to cast my youthful first-time vote for him in Davie County when he first ran for Congress. My advice to all those who are considering public office is to study well the career of Congressman/Sen. Broyhill and learn how to properly do your job. I know that literally hundreds of thousands of folks across our state were proud to call him friend, as I had been privileged to do for so many years.

Ed Powell

Winston-Salem

The whole person

The writer of “UNC med school should value patients over politics” (column, Feb. 17) misses the point of teaching social determinants of health (promoted by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

It is not training doctors to care for groups instead of individuals. It is training doctors to care for the whole person, including how that person’s health has been affected by groups — social, economic and environmental policies impacted by a long history of racial bias. Racism is a public health issue.

Virginia Perry

Winston-Salem

Sexist and racist

The editorial cartoon in the Feb. 16 paper is sexist and demeaning toward a woman presidential candidate in a shockingly Neanderthal way. Can I suggest that Mick Scott would not have run that?

I’m no fan of either of the persons caricatured and recognize the movie reference, but in 2023? Really?

Is there any hope that the playing field will ever be equal?

Jan Hampton

Kernersville

Worth the voyage

Wow. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance has done it again.

It was full steam ahead from the very first note as the performers sang their hearts and souls into their characters, and illuminated for the audience the feelings of wonder, hope, fear and heartbreak possessed by the ill-fated passengers of the Titanic.

As a lover of history and a patron of the performing arts, I was moved beyond words by the masterpiece of this cast and crew as they successfully painted the emotional backdrop for the facts and figures I have been fascinated by since youth. From the powerful lighting, to the clever prop movements, and certainly the goosebump-inducing musical numbers, this emotional show is not one to be missed. It was evident that this ensemble had a mission to share the stories of the White Star Line passengers with passion and heart.

With one more weekend to embark on the journey, I can’t recommend enough venturing out to see this amazing community production of “Titanic: The Musical.”

Alysha Christian

Winston-Salem