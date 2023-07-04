Wise decisions

The Supreme Court came down last week with some commonsense constitutional rulings. With college admissions, it certainly makes sense for colleges to accept the most highly qualified candidates instead of trying to count numbers by racially profiling. To disqualify a more qualified candidate because they are not their correct race is in and of itself racism, right? If a person were to be going in for heart surgery or a cross-country flight, I would think you would want the most qualified person and not be looking at skin color!

College loans are just that, a loan that was signed for and must be paid back. The court was correct because President Biden had no authority to “forgive” student loans. He was buying votes when he did it and knew he couldn’t when he said it. Then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi said so in a speech on June 28, 2021, when she said, “He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”

John Deem and his 1Earth Fund would love to get rid of oil and gas. But how would they get around? Horse? Bicycle? Just kidding.

His electric vehicle has to have tires and a road to drive on, right? Petroleum is used to make asphalt for roads and tires for our cars. It takes five gallons of oil to make one tire. Oil is used in more than 6,000 products like plastics, eyeglasses, lipstick, heart valves, iPads and iPhones, wind turbine blades, clothes and golf balls, just to name a few.

We need lots of petroleum.

John Nelms

Advance

Priorities

Amidst the chaos of present politics, constituents are often drawn to notice the lack of palpable action on the issues that impact humankind most detrimentally. We see tedious arguments over the books children are allowed to read in school, but much less often do we hear our representatives discuss what they are doing to help cultivate a strong and healthy society.

In developing countries, families live on less than $1 a day, but here we exert more of our efforts on making other congressional leaders look bad and delaying the passage of life-changing legislation.

Many acts, including the End Tuberculosis Now Act, the READ Act (which promotes education throughout the world) and the SAFE Act (which would increase global food security) have not yet been passed, but could be in the coming months. Legislation like this is crucial in creating a world where the effects of poverty are minimized and developing countries are able to access safe water, food and lifesaving medication.

As constituents, it is our responsibility to create the changes we’d like to see. Contacting Sens. Ted Budd and Thom Tillis to support lifesaving laws is easy, and can be done with as few as seven to 10 words, “I would like you to support ____.” Creating a secure and prosperous society is easier than we could imagine, but it requires determination on behalf of all of us.

Eva Jarvis

Winston-Salem

Student loans

All the reporting I've seen seems to suggest that the Supreme Court went after the Biden student loan cancellation plan on its own initiative. But the holding is that Congress enacted the act authorizing student loans and only Congress can give blanket forgiveness. Here's some of what the opinion says: "While Congress specified in the Education Act a few narrowly delineated situations that could qualify a borrower for loan discharge, the Secretary has extended such discharge to nearly every borrower in the country."

The rulling adds that is “highly unlikely that Congress” authorized such a sweeping loan cancellation program “through such a subtle device as permission to ‘modify.’ ”

"Six States sued, arguing that the HEROES Act does not authorize the loan cancellation plan. We agree."

In other words, the administration exceeded its authority and must go to Congress for authorization. Note that six states sued. They didn't make this up on their own.

Michael Woods

Kernersville

Long time ago

I was puzzled in reading the letter "The Speaker Ban" (June 30). I was unfamiliar with Gov. Dan K. Moore. I had to look him up. He was governor from 1965-1969.

If the most cogent point in arguing that conservatives are not to blame happened 50 years ago, there is a lot of merit in ignoring it in favor of more recent events.

David Bell

Winston-Salem

Affirmative Action

My takeaway from your Sunday editorial ("Diversity denied," July 2):

You believe the U.S. Supreme Court should be the arbiter of public/social policy rather than the arbiter of the Constitution and the law.

Robert Linnell

Winston-Salem