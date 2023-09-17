Biden: GOP hero?

Will Hunter Biden suddenly become a Republican hero?

He is indicted for falsely attesting that he was not "an unlawful user of" any controlled substance when he applied for a gun permit. His lawyer says that this requirement to get a firearms permit is unconstitutional because it infringes on the Second Amendment and the right of people to keep and bear arms. If the courts agree with this argument, suddenly drug users will be able to obtain a firearm permit without having to lie under oath about drug use.

Well, Republicans are twice as likely than Democrats to own guns. Since the percentage of drug use is about the same across all races and political boundaries, that means the millions of Republican drug users who also signed this attestation to receive a gun permit will breathe a huge sigh of relief and thank Hunter Biden for his courage to stand up for their favorite amendment. They might even vote for his dad.

James Stewart Campbell

Pfafftown

One-sided?

Not long ago the Winston-Salem Journal had an excellent peporter (Michael Hewlitt) who provided the public with accurate information on cases involving the Forsyth County Courthouse. Now the Journal appears to rely on the district attorney to provide "the story" of what happens with criminal cases. Did the Journal ever think that it may not be receiving accurate information or "any" information on some cases? For example:

1. The case involving the jogger being kidnapped did not mention the bond originally set was beyond the established guidelines, nor, with the upgrading of the charge by the D.A. and his request for a $1 million bond, bond was still many times over the top of the guidelines. Furthermore, it did not mention what the basis was for upgrading the charge from second-degree to first-degree Kidnapping (no investigation by the Journal).

2. During the week of Sept. 4 there was a non-capital murder trial wherein a mistrial declared due to a error committed by the prosecutor. There was zero reporting on the case whatsoever. (Total reliance on the D.A. Office to provide information).

3. Finally, the Journal on Sept. 14 reported on a matter ("Prosecutors can seek death penalty in case") that is another example of their reliance on the D.A. and not truly investigating the elected district attorney's "new and improved" way of dealing with severe mental illness in criminal matters: Kill them.

The Journal needs to get back to true reporting of events and not relying on press releases from the district attorney.

David Botchin

Winston-Salem

The writer is a local attorney. — the editor

Words matter

This is in regard to the recent front-page story about the rapes and sexual assaults in the city. Several times in the article, there was reference to the accused either planning or actually "hav(ing) sex with" the victim.

Words matter; precision matters. To "have sex with" presumes consent, while the reporting was specifically regarding acts that were all unwanted, uninvited, violent and absolutely not consensual. Words such as rape, sexual assault or attack more correctly convey what actually happened to these women. Please do not further violate them with imprecise writing.

Anita Henderson

Winston-Salem

Another delay?

What is wrong with the N.C. General Assembly? Republicans are now fighting among themselves instead of with Democrats.

A budget should have been passed by July 1 and it is now September. The current hold-up seems to be casinos. Many communities have made it clear to all that they do not want them (and the crime that can come with casinos) in their neighborhoods. I'm even more incredulous that, by failing to pass a budget, Republicans have put “gambling expansion” ahead of Medicaid expansion. People who cannot afford health insurance are literally becoming very ill, or dying, waiting for much-needed help.

Gov. Cooper has estimated that the state is losing $500 million a month for every month expansion is not implemented. He signed the bill on May 27, so we are nearing a loss of $2 billion in federal funding. Tax cuts, raises, etc., are not being addressed, either.

This is only one example of more wheeling and dealing by elected politicians hungry for power at any cost. Remember, the Republican-majority General Assembly passed Medicaid expansion that would begin only when the budget was passed.

Also remember: Democrats have had no part in holding up the budget. If you voted for the Republicans causing this mess last time, ask yourself if you really want to do it again.

Miriam Hamill

Greensboro