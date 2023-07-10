Underlying issue

The Supreme Court recently held that the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill cannot consider race when deciding whether to admit a student. Much has been written about what some see is correct about the decision and what others see is wrong.

Whatever you think about the Court’s ruling, the underlying problem remains; minority students do not fare as well as white students on meeting the university’s "objective" criteria for admission. It appears the problem is with the education minority students receive before they apply to college.

Seems as if the solution is to improve educational resources for minority kids. But instead of doing anything to provide the resources to increase the chances that minority students can meet UNC’s objective criteria, Sen. Joyce Krawiec, Rep. Donny Lambeth and their Republican colleagues in Raleigh are tackling issues like trans kids playing sports and drag queens. Instead of increasing funding for low-performing public schools they are trying to siphon money away from public schools through a voucher system that, as Rob Schofield’s July 7 column notes, does nothing to improve educational opportunities for minority students.

Bill Blancato

Winston-Salem

Biblical evidence

The writer of the letter titled “All of us lose” (July 6) chastises a Christian woman for not providing her wedding-related services to a same-sex couple. Apparently, that writer has not considered what the Bible says about same-sex relationships.

Among the scriptures in the Old Testament and the New Testament which indicate that same-sex relationships are sinful are the following: Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13; Romans 1:26-27; 1 Corinthians 6:9-10; and Jude 7.

Therefore, the Christian woman who was not willing to provide her wedding-related services to a same-sex couple was being faithful to biblical teaching. Aiding someone to commit what the Bible regards as a sin would not be an act of love; it would be a sin.

The writer of the aforementioned letter should seriously consider biblical teachings regarding same-sex relationships. The Bible is not just another book; there are more than ample reasons to believe that the Bible is the Word of the God, who created the universe and has provided a way for people to have eternal salvation.

Reasons to believe that the Bible is the Word of God include, but are not limited to, the following: the fulfillment of biblical prophecies, archaeological evidence and the proximity of New Testament writings to the time of Christ’s ministry.

My hope is that everyone who thinks similarly to the writer of the previously cited letter will learn more about the reasons to believe what the Bible teaches, rather than just dismissing the biblical teachings that are contrary to their current thinking.

Harvey Armour

Winston-Salem

We know better

The letter "Duped by Biden," in The Readers' Forum on July 7, was 100% accurate. Truer words were never spoken, as the saying goes.

College students and graduates were duped by the Democrats and President Biden with an illegal, unconstitutional vote-buying scheme.

Please don't insult our intelligence. The American people aren't stupid!

Judith Hayes

Clemmons

Missing rail links

Saturday's paper featured an op-ed outlining clear and compelling reasons for individuals to select an electric vehicle when it is time to purchase a new (or new to them) car. ("Our next car will be an EV. Here's why," July 8) Electric vehicles are an important part in reducing greenhouse emissions and improving air quality and are affordable and accessible to many.

We would be remiss, however, if we did not also address the lack of viable transportation alternatives between Winston-Salem and other cities in North Carolina, particularly by trains. With tracks already in place and a recently renovated Union Station that sits mostly empty, our leaders should demand that Winston-Salem be reconnected to cities like Charlotte, Greensboro, Asheville, Raleigh and Roanoke by Amtrak passenger rail. Future high-speed rail and more immediate Amtrak train service will not only make our city and state more environmentally sustainable, but will put Winston-Salem back on the map for businesses, jobs and innovation.

As our city hires a new manager, please select one with a documented commitment to sustainable transportation options who will connect our great city with the rest of the state and beyond by rail.

Jessica McCrory

Winston-Salem