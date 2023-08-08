Trump on soccer

In response to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s recent loss to Sweden, Donald Trump wrote the following on Truth Social: “The ‘shocking and totally unexpected’ loss by the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to the (sic) our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden.”

Three shocking and totally unexpected questions came to mind right away:

First, concerning the phrase “to the our,” hasn’t Trump heard of proofreading or Grammarly.com?

Second, I was unaware that Joe Biden was coaching the women’s team. If he can serve as president of our country and coach a national team, he certainly has the stamina for a second term, don’t you think?

And third, shouldn’t the former president be focusing on his nonstop legal issues and what he plans to do during a second term — other than seek revenge 24/7 — instead of posting another rude and unnecessary comment that demonstrates he’s not fit for the Oval Office?

After all, he may be going to jail. My bad; I meant to write “to the our jail.”

Gregory D Romeo

Winston-Salem

Wrong focus

The handwriting was on the wall for the U.S. Women’s National Team in the World Cup. They were favorites against pool opponents Netherlands and Portugal, but struggled mightily to earn draws in each game. Sweden took advantage of their vulnerabilities and knocked them out of the competition.

Perhaps if Megan Rapinoe & Co. spent more time training and practicing instead of talking about and displaying their wokeness we probably would have seen a different result. Karma reigns!

Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

More on Haley

We stand at an unprecedented place in American politics. In today’s United States facts are subject to political beliefs, domestic and foreign influences threaten our elections, and our democracy desperately needs someone to lead our next generation to greater heights.

Nikki Haley has done the hard job before as a state legislator and governor in South Carolina and as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The readers of your diligent publication should have the latest coverage on the most exciting and promising leaders in our country today. The greater Forsyth County area deserves the quality coverage your paper can provide to an upstanding candidate like Haley.

She is an inspiration to many, and she is a part, herself, of the largest growing voting demographic in the United States; college-educated women. Her tough, clear and commonsense politics are just what we need at this momentous occasion in our country’s history. From standing up to foreign adversaries to providing a better future for our children at home, Nikki Haley is the right choice.

Please help me educate our fellow Americans about the type of impactful leadership that lies ahead in this time that we as Americans need it the most.

Spencer Saunders

Winston-Salem

Please go away

It is very tough to see what a former president will do to get back into office. He will lie his way back and make speeches that are full of false statements.

It seems all he wants is to rule our country, and he has a lot of followers and sidekicks who want to do his dirty work. A judge has said that presidents are not kings. If the former failing president wants to be a ruler let him go to a country that has kings and bad leaders and sign up with them.

He needs to go and go now. He had his chance as president for four years, and he tore our country apart. He needs to pay for his actions now.

I understand there are steps we take when it comes to the law. I just cannot understand why he cannot sit in jail just like anyone who is being charged with crimes. Maybe this former president should realize the pain he is causing.

Why won’t he realize he is not the president? This former president thinks he is a tough guy. Does he think that, just because he is rich, he can steamroll our hurting country? Why can’t he just give up and go away?

To all Republicans who defend this person it is time for you to leave office and let our House and Senate get true leaders. (A new rule: If you think of taking over this country you cannot get elected.)

I hope we can have a new and caring House and Senate in the future. God save our country from the bad guys.

James Fleming

Clemmons