You’re scared

Donald Trump lies nonsensically about stealing confidential documents. Ron DeSantis has no answers for real problems, so he fabricates problems to anger the gullible. Chris Christie ponders whether Americans believe any of this. Apparently, some do. My wife says my letters are too snarky, so I won’t ask how this can be possible in a country with free education and enough nutritional resources for healthy brain development.

So, here’s an alternative for you believers:

You’re scared. Of almost everything. Non-Caucasians, books, gays, teachers, science, history, non-whatever-perverted-version-of-Christianity-you-subscribe-to-on-any-given-day, progress, Disney, Budweiser …hell, the list is endless.

You’re scared of everything and everyone that upsets your narrow-minded, bigoted worldview. You’re so terrified you’ll believe anyone who validates your insecurities and lets you play the victim.

And oh, how you love being the victim. You love to whine and wallow in your perceived persecution because it legitimizes your fear and lets you cast yourself the noble defender of American values and you can fly the flag and wear “We the People” t-shirts. Your paranoia is outdone only by your self-deception. You’re one quivering episode away from wanting to build a wall to cower behind.

And another thing...

Not to further induce nightmares, but the “We” in “We the People” refers to all citizens, not just you scared, homophobic, racist insurrectionists. “We” includes the Black and Asian people who helped build this country, the indigenous people from whom we stole it, and all diversities that now enrich it. So, man up and spare us your pretentious patriotism.

J. Kevin Bokeno

Boone

Biased professors?

I appreciated Tom Campbell’s opinion piece in today’s Winston-Salem Journal. However, I take umbrage at his use of the term biased to classify the political thinking of many faculty members.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, biased (adj.) means “Influenced by preconceived opinion, favoritism, or prejudice; demonstrating, reflecting, or characterized by lack of impartiality. As a retired professor, I do not think my colleagues lack political objectivity. Far too often, I think they may go to extremes to be impartial.

Right or wrong, politics are crashing into the academic arena, such as the case at UNCW or the cancellation of gender or race studies across the Florida University system. I fear the political pressure to take decisions out of the hands of academics will become even more common.

Opinion writers should not assist in that agenda by using careless language.

Diane Harney

Winston-Salem

Neither one

Regarding Chris Edelson’s July 19 column, “The surreal possibility of another Trump term”:

Professor Edelson:

You’re clearly a Democrat, but that doesn’t make you wrong about everything. And you’re right about Trump. We, the nation, took a chance on an outsider. Republican outsiders had worked out well before — in my lifetime Eisenhower and Reagan. But we missed with Trump.

On the other hand, the only honest Democrat as president in my life was Jimmy Carter. The rest were politicians who’d say or do or spend anything to buy votes and feed their craving for power and fame. And their irresponsible spending and excessive regulation are such that, although I’ve voted for Democrats before, I may be unable to do it again.

I don’t know if the country can ever recover from Biden-era spending. My favorite now is Nikki Haley, but if it’s Trump versus Biden, my wife says she won’t vote for president at all but I’ll vote third-party as a way of saying that I don’t like either one of them.

Michael D. Woods

Kernersville

Still my paper

Recently, there have been several letters to the editor that have been critical of changes to the Journal. The paper has too few articles. Favorite cartoons have been dropped. Add-on charges for home delivery are unfair.

Did they notice that Tuesday’s paper had only 10 advertisers? Or that the classified ad section, historically the highest-grossing part of the paper, has shrunk to little more than one page? The days when newspaper advertising revenues kept subscription rates low are long gone.

And yet, every day, a paper is printed here in Winston-Salem by people who live and work here. Local journalists write articles and local editors make sure those articles are fair and accurate. And every morning, my local carrier delivers a paper to my house so I can read about my hometown and my state.

My favorite cartoons were among those cut, and I pay the extra charge for home delivery. But the Journal and its employees are part of our community. I will renew my subscription when my current one ends because the local coverage the Winston-Salem Journal provides is important and I want to see it continue.

Carol Davis

Winston Salem