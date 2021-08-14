The Readers' Forum: Your "freedom" has limits

Not a private matter

Whether a person takes the vaccine is not a private matter. It affects other people. It’s affected millions of people all over the world. It’ll keep affecting everyone in society until we eradicate it and that won’t happen until enough people are vaccinated.

This is so simple a child could understand it: Your “freedom” doesn’t give you the right to make me or anybody else sick. Your parental rights don’t give you the right to make your child or anyone else’s children sick.

Conservatives might have a point about “government overreach” if Democrats and doctors were trying to convince them to wear masks or take the vaccine for no good reason. But there are more than 620,000 good reasons in the U.S. and thousands more in every hospital in the country for wearing masks and being vaccinated.

The real questions conservatives should be asking themselves is, “Why are these leaders, whom I’ve trusted for so long, lying to me? Why are they trying to prolong the agony?”

Raymond Deal

Winston-Salem

