The Readers' Forum: Your "freedom" has limits

Not a private matter
Whether a person takes the vaccine is not a private matter. It affects other people. It’s affected millions of people all over the world. It’ll keep affecting everyone in society until we eradicate it and that won’t happen until enough people are vaccinated.
This is so simple a child could understand it: Your “freedom” doesn’t give you the right to make me or anybody else sick. Your parental rights don’t give you the right to make your child or anyone else’s children sick.
Conservatives might have a point about “government overreach” if Democrats and doctors were trying to convince them to wear masks or take the vaccine for no good reason. But there are more than 620,000 good reasons in the U.S. and thousands more in every hospital in the country for wearing masks and being vaccinated.
The real questions conservatives should be asking themselves is, “Why are these leaders, whom I’ve trusted for so long, lying to me? Why are they trying to prolong the agony?”
Raymond Deal
Winston-Salem
Relief distribution
Once again government bureaucracies fail those they are paid to serve. Your Aug. 8 editorial “Preventing more homelessness” was silent on why the eviction moratorium has become a national issue involving the president and the Supreme Court.
Congress has appropriated $47 billion for rent relief, but over the previous 16 months, state, local and federal governments have distributed only $3 billion, or less than 10% of the appropriated funds. What a fiasco!
The CARES Act was passed in March 2020 and in addition to relief funds, the act contained a 90-day moratorium to allow time for the funds to reach tenants and landlords. After the initial moratorium expired, the CDC issued several extensions to prevent evictions while tenants and landlords waited for the promised relief.
Now, Democrats want to make child care free. What could possibly go wrong? Will parents and child care providers have to wait over 16 months to get paid? Parents and their children will suffer if government takes over child care and fails to disburse funds in a timely manner.
Do you want to risk your children’s care on a bet that checks will arrive on time?
Michael Ryan
Winston-Salem
Another monument
I’m curious if the Democrats and Republicans in Congress, with support from those who’ve served in the last 20 years, are budgeting any funds in the trillions being spent on “infrastructure” to build the Afghanistan Memorial.
Over the years, beginning with Korea, politicians have managed to involve the United States in winless wars while enjoying all the comforts of Washington, D.C., at the expense of many young lives, limbs and horrible wounds ... mentally and physically. Not winning these wars is not just the horrendous cost of the aforementioned but the loss of respect by our allies (are they?) and the weak resolve of our leaders, which only emboldens our enemies.
It’s a real shame to understand that we defeated fascism and imperialism with 18- and 19-years-olds in World War II, only to be embarrassed by fighting all the conflicts since with suits and dresses residing in the Capitol and supported by the White House.
You can’t put a mask on this issue.
Joe Eskridge Sr.
Lewisville
Inevitable?
We’re all going to wind up having to wear masks for the rest of our lives because of the weak Republican response to COVID, aren’t we?
Ricky S. Phillips
Winston-Salem
Mandating masks
Somebody ask Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: How is that mandating masks is “government control” but his government banning schools from requiring masks isn’t?
Richard M. Lawrence
Winston-Salem
Media literacy needed
I heard Friday on WFDD that Illinois will require high schools to teach media literacy. The hope is that the classes will provide students with the tools they need to avoid believing misinformation, disinformation and conspiracy theories.
It is long past time for this. I’d like to know why North Carolina schools aren’t teaching media literacy.
If my generation had taught us how to avoid believing crazy things, it could have saved us from a lot of grief.
The truth shouldn’t be a matter of partisan politics. If we all started with the facts instead of “alternate facts,” we could actually get somewhere — like past a deadly pandemic.
Ellen Summer
Winston-Salem