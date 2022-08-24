The Readers' Forum

The next excuse?

“I don’t have any classified documents!” “The FBI planted the classified documents!” “They were mine to start with!” “I already cooperated with the FBI to return them!” “All they had to do was ask me to return them!” “Why did it take so long for the FBI to ask me to return them?” “They were immediately declassified when I took them home!” “They weren’t classified to start with!” “I just took them home to study!” “I just took them home by accident!” “They don’t have nuclear codes!” “What’s wrong with having nuclear codes?” “I need them to write my memoirs.” “What about Hunter Biden?” “What about Hillary Clinton?” “What about Barack Obama?”

Now I hear conservatives say that President Biden should pardon former President Trump — which means Trump did something wrong.

How can anyone keep buying what this con man is selling?

Roger Janson

Winston-Salem

Easily fooled

Kudos to Republican messaging. We’re learning now that the National Archives has been trying since he left office to retrieve classified material that former President Trump stole. (He had more than 300 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.) The National Archives has been very patient.

But poor little rich boy Trump and his Republican allies have still been able to convince his cult-like followers that he’s the victim, so this supposed billionaire can keep collecting their hard-earned dollars to fight the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Archives in court. Because “law and order” is for other people.

After trial-ballooning several excuses, including the possibility of the FBI planting false documents, Trump claimed he had a “standing order” to declassify any material he took home with him. With no recorded documentation to support the claim, and at least 18 former Trump officials saying it wasn’t true, this sounds like just another self-serving Trump lie. More to the point, for a man who was sloppy, to put it mildly, with classified information — some diners at Mar-a-Lago photographed revealing documents he was handling at his dinner table, for goodness’ sake — why should we trust his ability to decide what is safe to declassify and what is not?

And the excuse that he was using them to write his memoirs? Don’t make me laugh.

Trump should be in prison and his cult-like followers should be embarrassed to be so easily and so often fooled.

Tammy Medlin

Winston-Salem

Conservative values

In a recent letter a writer asked what conservative values are, if any. Well, here is a partial list:

The laws of economics cannot be repealed by man or government.

Everything in life is earned, not given.

Work, savings and investment should be rewarded, not punished with punitive taxation.

If you borrow money, you have a moral obligation to pay it back, not beg the government to cancel your mistake.

Public schools should offer a safe learning environment and rigorous education, not graduation quotas and a dumbed-down curriculum.

And finally, the biblical admonition “the life is in the blood, what God giveth only God can take away.”

David K. Perdue

Winston-Salem

By one penny

I’d like to commend the letter writers who called for increased school funding (“A public appeal,” Aug. 23). Rather than asking for a “nonprofit organization” to shoulder the load, however, how about doing it the way we learned in school: A petition — followed, if need be, by an electoral campaign — to increase the county property tax by one penny. That would raise more than $2 million. The funds would last. The collection would be spread justly and evenly across our varied population.

Jerry Adams

Winston-Salem

Getting mad

President Biden’s loan relief for college students — those who make under $125,000 per year — will surely serve as a reminder that conservatives always get mad when students, working people and other lower-income people get a break, but never when rich people get a break. Why is that?

Incidentally, that’s the opposite of every economic principle in the Bible. Which I guess most of them have never read.

Buddy Osborne

Winston-Salem