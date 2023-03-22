Robbing students

As John M. Crisp said in a recent column, our public schools are a celebration of our nation's "willingness to provide every citizen with the same benefits of being an American."Those benefits include the right to learn comprehensively, to think critically, and to speak up and speak out when we see something wrong.

HB 187 — currently moving rapidly through the House — seriously threatens our students’ rights to receive such an education and hamstrings dedicated teachers’ ability to provide it. Contrary to what the bill says, learning about the complexity of the history of African American and Indigenous citizens in our society isn’t a judgment on the moral character of white students, but instead embodies a faith in the ability of students to use an understanding of the worst of our past to make a better future.

An insistence on a "just the facts" approach to history robs both students and teachers of their agency. It also, by heavily policing the content of courses, sends a message that we shouldn’t trust teachers to be the competent professionals that they are.

When we stop trusting teachers and schools to create safe spaces for our kids to grow and learn, we start to lose faith in the common principles that make our society work. I don’t think we want to go down that road.

I am encouraging my representatives to vote no on HB 187 and to let our students learn.

Laura Smyth

Winston-Salem

Not buying it

Don’t believe a word Perrin Jones says (“Setting the record straight on UNC’s proposed new school,” March 17). He is simply parroting the party line on the UNC Board Trustees' attempt to do an end-run around the faculty and administration and create a new school mirroring the trustees' own conservative beliefs.

Virtually everything he said is a carefully worded attempt to make the unreasonable actions of the trustees appear reasonable. If you want to know what is really happening, turn to “Coalition for Carolina” (coalitionforcarolinafoundation.org/), a 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) organization formed to protect the university from the manipulative hands of the N.C. Legislature, which wants to exercise detailed daily control over the university — something never before done in its more than 200-year history.

The legislature, and by extension the UNC Board of Trustees, wants UNC to reflect its own conservative beliefs, and it intends to accomplish this by hiring faculty based on political views, thus completely politicizing the educational process. We should never stand by and watch a partisan effort, whether conservative or liberal, take control of our state universities.

Support Coalition for Carolina and its goal "to support and defend the University of the People and its independence from partisan interference."

R.M. Cooke

Elkin

Thanks for asking

Many thanks to all of you who called in with your good questions during the statewide North Carolina Bar Foundation Ask-A-Lawyer annual event on March 3, now in its 16th year.

Thousands and thousands of citizens received free answers and great direction from hundreds North Carolina lawyers who are members of the Bar Association, and nearly 100 paralegals and law-student volunteers from across the state. Many of those lawyers and paralegal/law student volunteers, including a large number who live and work in Winston-Salem and the Triad, gave their time and talents for this worthy cause.

More than 125,000 questions have been answered over the years of this worthwhile effort, answers which help citizens help themselves.

I add my personal thanks to NCBA/NCBF for its continuing commitment to this worthy cause.

R. Michael Wells

Winston-Salem

The writer is past president of the N.C. Bar Association/Foundation (2012-2013) — the editor

Local?

As newspapers watched their advertising revenue disappear to online media over the past two decades, the print media world claimed: “Well, we’ll focus on local coverage. Our customers can’t find that on Facebook and TikTok.” Well, scratch that. Readers can’t find local coverage anymore even in their "hometown" Winston-Salem Journal.

Relish is full of canned wire stories on vacation spots in Montana and the Oscars. Local events? Zero. The Sunday "Arts" section now contains not one word about "arts" in Winston-Salem; evidently, there is none anymore. Even the news and sports pages are plastered with large Associated Press photos and slim stories which then are repeated verbatim the next day! Is there even a “local” editor minding the shop to prevent such embarrassing errors? Probably not. Probably just a bot in some other city determining what we read.

Your intent is to cut costs and retain subscribers. I get that. Your outcome is the loss of my 20-year subscription and the sad, further decline of a once fine news source.

Michael Weaver

Winston-Salem