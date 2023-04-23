Curbing free speech

Opened up the newspaper and the headline read: “Ban on drag performances?”

Reps. Jeff Zenger and Donny Lambeth apparently feel that our children have more to fear from “drag performers” than someone carrying an AR-15.

They have co-sponsored House Bill 673 (“Clarify Regulations for Adult Entertainment”).

Seems it is fine to curb free speech whenever it suits their needs. The Second Amendment, the right to bear arms, apparently cannot and will never be touched — period. As children get shot after turning into the wrong driveway or knocking on the wrong door, our elected officials claim that people dressed in drag are the greater threat.

The only logical conclusion to draw from their inaction is that our elected officials are fine with gun violence. What else can one conclude? Where is a bill for sensible gun control?

I will continue to believe that each and every elected official who does not introduce a bill for gun reform is perfectly fine with daily mass shootings, the killing of children and the roughly 40,000 deaths a year in America due to guns.

Never saw a child killed and mutilated past recognition after he or she listened to a drag performer read a book. I cannot say the same for guns.

Gary Bolick Clemmons

Time to go

OK, Reps. Jeff Zenger and Donny Lambeth have to go. They have now filed a bill to outlaw drag performances in public. They must think they live in Tennessee!

Yes, there was an unfortunate incident at Forsyth Tech that could have been handled differently. So let’s make a law to ban the activity completely! This will affect our wonderful Gay Pride parade as well as a number of other very innocent activities.

Our citizens are getting killed every day by senseless gun violence, many people don’t have enough to eat and Black men have to wonder if they will make it home in the evening alive.

But no, let’s join the other nutso folks fighting unnecessary culture wars. It’s time for all of these people to be retired and replaced by people who actually care about the problems of our state and country.

Howard R. “Bud” Stentz Jr Clemmons

Kudos to Kimbrough

From the night I met some of the people who organized and carried out Bobby Kimbrough’s campaign for sheriff, I began to understand the calibre of people he was bringing to Winston-Salem’s civic life.

I feel compelled, not for the first time, to thank Mr. Kimbrough for setting a high standard of competence, self-composure and eloquence in the face of public behavior that was shameful.

Jerry Adams Winston-Salem

Really?

According to the Journal (April 20), N.C. Reps. Jeff Zenger and Donny Lambeth, both Republicans, filed a bill (HB 673) that will make drag performances, brunches, bingo and parades illegal. Good going, guys!

N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec, a Republican from Forsyth County, co-sponsored Senate Bill 631 that would prevent transgender kids from competing on public school teams. A modern-day Joan of Arc!

Lambeth and three other Republican representatives from Forsyth County filed another bill to reduce taxes for folks who own airplanes. Protecting the neediest!

Never mind issues like gun violence, the impact of climate change, underfunded schools and chronic social inequities. Let’s pick on folks who are different and make sure we don’t have to see them. Let’s help the wealthy pay fewer taxes.

These elected officials defame the term “public servant” and should be relieved of their duties in the next election. We deserve statespersons. We must make our voices heard.

Steve Rapp Winston-Salem

Drag control

According to pewresearch.org, in the year 2020, North Carolina had more gun deaths per 100,000 people than any one of the New England states, Texas, Illinois, California and several other states.

According to pewresearch.org, in the year 2020 all states in the U.S. had zero deaths at drag events and Pride parades.

Reps. Jeff Zenger and Donny Lambeth are concentrating upon limiting entertainment rather than limiting fatalities.

Mary Jo Whitley

Pfafftown

This just in ...

BREAKING NEWS FROM THE AP:

There is a mass shooting today at _______ in _______ , N.C.. Law enforcement estimates there are _______ dead and _______ wounded. SWAT teams entered the _______ and the assailant, armed with an assault-style rifle and two military-grade pistols with full clips, is holding hostages and randomly shooting from a window. Swarms of first responders are ready nearby.

The NRA sent a press release stating, “Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.” Meanwhile, the N.C. General Assembly, through an unnamed source, praises recent legislation that allows citizens to now purchase a handgun without a permit.

Thoughts and prayers have been offered. A photo of a “DON’T TREAD ON ME” flag was posted on the internet as a reminder of Second Amendment rights.

Peter Venable

Winston-Salem