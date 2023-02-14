I’m cheering for ... UNC?

I graduated from N.C. State, and I’ve never supported Carolina ... until now.

I don’t like the Republican-led UNC Board of Trustees messing with Carolina’s curriculum. They lack the brains to intervene.

In the Journal article (“Overwrought’ reactions to planned UNC school show why it’s needed,” Feb. 11), David Boeliek and John Preyer made it clear their intrusion is all about politics, and encouraging conservative students to freely voice their opinions. No one is stopping them now — they are free to say the 2020 election was stolen and President Biden is illegitimate. They can mouth off all the QAnon nonsense they desire. If they feel their voices are suppressed, it’s because they say stupid stuff and they know it’s bound to meet resistance and ridicule from a thinking student body.

Never in my life did I think I would support Carolina, but these Republican polecats have crossed the line and messed with academics at a fine university, second only to N.C. State ... in my unbiased opinion.

John Wooding

Winston Salem

The center lane

Sadly, the Republicans and Democrats in Washington can’t agree on much of anything. Dysfunction brings distrust.

A January Poll by Statistica Research showed that only 22% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing. This could explain why, according to the Pew Research Center, 37% of voters identify as independents, 33% as Democrats and 26% as Republicans. Also, the number of independents is growing.

So, who are independents? These findings were published in the book “Swing Vote: the Untapped Power of Independents” by Linda Killian, senior scholar at the Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars: “About half of independents lean to one party or another, while the other half are truly independent. ... All, to a greater or lesser degree, are swing voters. ... Independents tend to be socially liberal and fiscally responsible centrists.”

Has the time come for a viable centrist party? Independents have the numbers and even if only 5-10% of elected members of Congress were from a Centrist Party, they would control what legislation passes, as either of the other parties would need their votes. They could be a guard rail and sanity check in Congress. A party with an integrity-based centrist platform and, say, 12-year term limits could go a long way with the electorate.

Is this far-fetched or have we reached a tipping point?

Ken Burkel

Clemmons

Tearing it all down

It is very sad to read your story on the City Council’s decision to demolish the historic buildings on Liberty Street (“Buildings that housed Black businesses on Liberty Street face demolition,” Feb. 11). Look at a 1920s map and today’s and few building exist on this side of town except for some of these types of commercial buildings. Joe’s Fine Foods building on Patterson Street was the last. The neighborhood had great ideas for it as a community center, but in the end Duke Energy bought and demolished it only to tell the neighborhood later that it has no future use for it.

Now it is just another lot with a chain-link fence that collects the trash that blows around in the street. At the same time, people fight downtown over whether the signs are “historically correct” in a nationally approved historic renovation of a car showroom.

How can a local community leaders so publicly support the Redlining Exhibits and talk about all of the damage that was done by destroying the historic neighborhoods over the last 80 years and then only come up with one solution, which is to demolish the buildings and put up one more section of chain-link fence. We can do better than that.

Richard Angino

Winston Salem

A good page

I commend the Winston-Salem Journal on a wonderful choice of editorials on the Tuesday (Feb. 6) edition. David Ignatius thoroughly explained the Chinese “balloon” event of the week without being partisan; John Crisp’s column addressed racism in policing, finishing with the thought imagining five Black police officers beating a white man to death.

And the Readers’ Forum had three excellent writers who expressed smart thoughts offering solutions to three of our important issues that need resolving. Thank you for engaging and enlightening reads.

Glenda Wilkinson

Winston-Salem