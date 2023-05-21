Unjust and illiberal

Cowardice and intolerance have found a new home in North Carolina — in the state Bar Association. Earlier this month, the head of the N.C. Bar Association, Clayton Morgan, told the LBGTQIA committee of the bar that it could not hold a June 8 drag trivia social event for its own members. Mr. Morgan worried that “political viewpoints will be inferred by the General Assembly” and that this would pull the bar into “contested politics.”

Drag events have been part of the LGBTQIA community for well over a century. They are a key component of gay, lesbian and queer identity and social structure. This event was not aimed at children or the public— it was people of a minority group gathering among themselves to celebrate within their own cultural norms. That some politicians have chosen to attack drag queens does not qualify the event as something the Bar Association should not run. Rather, the bar should support the gatherings of its own members to support their cultural norms, not give credence to the politicization of oppressed minorities as part of a strategy to divide Americans.

At a recent Bar Association event, the words “Liberty and Justice” festooned the dais. This decision by Mr. Morgan is quite the opposite and should be reversed immediately.

Scott Schang

Winston-Salem

It’s ... the ... guns!

It seems that once again many of our Republican lawmakers are twisting themselves into rhetorical knots in their vain attempts to justify or legitimize this nation’s absurd refusal to do anything about mass shootings, most notably the absurdly destructive semi-automatic weaponry seemingly favored by any mass killer worth his salt.

There are, of course, boilerplate utterances about “thoughts and prayers” going out to whatever unfortunate locale is recently grieving the loss of lives and then there is the similarly useless tautological exercise of mentioning our country’s grave mental health crisis, all while carefully circling the crux of the matter: It’s ... the ... guns!

Limiting their availability, particularly the more destructive varieties, increases the odds that they don’t wind up in the wrong hands. And that — just maybe — will spare one community, or even two, the horrors endured in — just off the top of my head — Buffalo, Sandy Hook, Uvalde, Blacksburg, Charleston, Raleigh, El Paso, et al., et al.

It’s not a magical solution, not a cure-all, but it is a thoroughly reasonable response.

Pat McCrary

Greensboro

Arts coverage

The May 17 letter “Tell me why” makes valid and accurate points about the Journal’s lack of local arts coverage.

Beneath that letter is one entitled “Well done,” about reporter John Deem’s excellent coverage of the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire. Deem is an environmental reporter whose vital work is made possible only because of a grant from a generous local foundation.

Decades ago Winston-Salem became the first city in the country with its own Arts Council. This was made possible in part because of the advocacy of Wallace Carroll, the legendary editor of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Perhaps the Arts Council could repay the favor now and endow an arts reporter’s position for the Journal. Our local daily newspapers are struggling, and if they cannot properly cover everything they need to and used to, perhaps others can step in and help. This would benefit our artists and the Journal’s readers — and our whole community.

The Journal has always covered the arts well. The Arts Council has always supported the arts in our community. It seems only fitting that the two could get together again for the benefit of all.

Chris Geis

Winston-Salem

Nation over party

Congresswoman Foxx:

I would like to urge you to support a clean debt-ceiling increase, with no conditions.

Raising the debt ceiling has nothing to do with the budget. It is an agreement to pay the bills the government has already incurred. As you are well aware, failure to do so would be catastrophic. Even a brief default could lead to a loss of 6 million jobs and $12 trillion in household wealth, increased borrowing costs, and a drop in the stock market of as much as a third.

Do you understand that these are real people who will be affected? Your constituents who will lose their jobs, the value of their homes, their retirement savings?

Please don’t insult my intelligence with your concern about our national debt. It’s difficult to take you seriously when you voted in favor of the Trump tax cuts, which are projected to add more than $2 trillion to the debt. And you want to claw back IRS funding, adding another $110 billion. It’s clear that your concern about the debt has everything to do with this administration, and that you’re willing to support corporations and wealthy tax cheats on the backs of your hardworking constituents, many of whom rely on the programs you want to cut.

Congress raised the debt ceiling three times during the Trump presidency with bipartisan support and no budget preconditions — despite the fact that Democrats had strong objections to Trump’s policies. Please put country over party and do the same.

Cindy Kern

Winston Salem