What he craves

“Any publicity is good publicity” ... Wasn’t it P.T. Barnum — or was it Trump who said that?

Trump’s “call to arms” for his true believers has opened a floodgate of conjecture and dread for every news outlet to hash over ad nauseam. Trump has once again filled everyone’s minds with what-ifs as the time approaches for his indictment ... or not. So, he has done it.

For or against, we have all placed Trump on center stage ... once again ...and that’s right where any narcissist strives to be.

(And yes, I admit it: I am also one of those who has willingly given in to watch with bated breath the ongoing soap opera.)

Anthony Colburn

Tobaccoville

Local?

As newspapers watched their advertising revenue disappear to online media over the past two decades, the print media world claimed: “Well, we’ll focus on local coverage. Our customers can’t find that on Facebook and TikTok.” Well, scratch that. Readers can’t find local coverage anymore even in their “hometown” Winston-Salem Journal.

Relish is full of canned wire stories on vacation spots in Montana and the Oscars. Local events? Zero. The Sunday “Arts” section now contains not one word about “arts” in Winston-Salem; evidently, there is none anymore. Even the news and sports pages are plastered with large Associated Press photos and slim stories which then are repeated verbatim the next day! Is there even a “local” editor minding the shop to prevent such embarrassing errors? Probably not. Probably just a bot in some other city determining what we read.

Your intent is to cut costs and retain subscribers. I get that. Your outcome is the loss of my 20-year subscription and the sad, further decline of a once fine news source.

Michael Weaver

Winston-Salem

State of the Union

We are too liberal, divided and weak. We are $31 trillion in debt. No longer “In God” do “We Trust.”

Immigration? “The border is secure.”

Fentanyl crisis? How can politicians view reality so differently?

Our leaders? Politicians should have term limits. Once they get to Washington most never want to leave.

Television? Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse charity is rarely mentioned on most major networks. Why?

Mass killings? Stop selling military assault rifles. Most times, the killers had a criminal background and/or mental health issues. Prevent them from having guns!

Locally, most times the killer knew the victim(s). We need more police with better training. The local jail is short 90-plus guards, preventing many inmates from getting outside-cell time required by law.

China? The U.S. is too dependent and weak regarding China. We buy from China four times as much as we sell to them. A Taiwan invasion is likely. Unfortunately, we have already stated military support for Taiwan, including boots on the ground.

Ukraine? This war has become too much our war; it should be more European. The touted 141-country coalition is a joke. We have contributed more money and supplies than all the other countries combined.

We are poking the bear. It’s hard to imagine any country stupid enough to start a nuclear war; let’s hope they don’t.

Putin’s fantasy to recreate the Soviet Union must be addressed but remember, containment of communism sounded legitimate for the Korean and Vietnam wars, where we lost a lot of soldiers.

Clarence Peoples

Clemmons

Not above the law

Without fear of favor for anyone, no one is above the law.

In America our Constitution, the 14th Amendment, tells us that no one is above the law. If a politician allegedly breaks the law, and there is evidence that a law has been broken, an investigation is not politically motivated. Unfortunately for the former president, there does seem to be evidence in at least four cases. Many of his actions were questionable during the four years he was in the White House, but now he is a private citizen. Just because he was president should never mean he can do whatever he wants. It is time he is held accountable for his actions, just like the rest of us. His allies may peacefully protest (that, too, is allowed by our Constitution) but violence is not acceptable, nor is inciting violence.

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem