Budd’s endorsement

That Sen. Ted Budd would offer a full-throated endorsement of Donald Trump is not surprising, but the reasons he offered strain credulity.

He seems to think that Trump was a master of foreign affairs and garnered respect from world leaders. I guess he only spoke to the cohort of despicable autocrats, including Vladimir Putin, about whom Trump could offer only fawning praise. Budd needs to read John Bolton’s tell-all book about Bolton’s experiences serving Mr. Trump to see how frighteningly ignorant and incompetent Trump was on the world stage and dealing with national security affairs.

Budd seems to think that Trump was a master of managing our economy when the record shows pretty clearly that Trump inherited an economy on the rebound from the great recession and that there was no inflection point in either GDP growth or unemployment decrease under Mr. Trump. I guess that President Biden having presided over more job creation in two years than has any other president’s four-year term means nothing to Budd.

Budd conveniently ignores the feckless record of the Trump administration in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and the thousands of American deaths that could have been prevented would we have had a competent federal government handling the crisis.

Budd makes no mention of Trump’s personal transgressions of being a repeated and unrepentant liar and his continued delusion that the 2020 election was stolen.

If the Republican Party wants to see its nominee give its acceptance speech from a jail cell, so be it, but it would be well advised to look beyond Mr.Trump.

James McGrath

Yadkinville

Doing their best

In response to the writer of “Too lenient” (letter, April 18):

There is what we know and there is what we can prove in prosecuting cases. As a recently retired legal assistant/victim witness assistant with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office I have worked on 60 or more murder cases during my tenure. If the letter writer thinks our prosecutors don’t work their hardest to get maximum sentences on murder cases, he is very much mistaken.

So many times I have seen cases in which many people witness a murder but when interviewed by police they saw nothing, or they suddenly refuse to testify in court. Usually this is for fear of retaliation or they don’t want to participate in sending the suspect to prison.

So, what does a prosecutor do? Go to trial with little evidence and get a not guilty verdict — sending a murderer back out on the streets — or get the most time in prison that he or she can, keeping a murderer off our streets for as long as possible?

District Attorney Jim O’Neill and his staff of prosecutors have been enforcing the laws of the state of North Carolina with great dedication and conviction. To the letter writer I say: Do your research and learn the evidence laws of North Carolina before you tarnish the name of a man who has dedicated his life to protecting the people of our county and upholding the laws of our state with great integrity, fairness and strength.

Laura Ugorek

Kernersville

RiverRun?

I always look forward to my Sunday paper. It’s thicker and with a bit more news I haven’t already read online. Thinking of the enjoyment and excitement the RiverRun International Film Festival brings to me and our community, I flip to the Arts section (April 16), where I discover not even a mention of RiverRun, which is in full swing, or any other arts event in our city.

Yes, you included a RiverRun insert last week and I picked out my films and got my tickets, but come on, folks, either this is a local paper or it’s not. And we’ve been verging on not for too long. It takes more than reporting on local commercial real estate purchases to make a local paper.

We are the City of Arts and Innovation; let’s report on it, please.

Robyn Mixon

Winston-Salem

EV skeptic

Another article about electric cars today!

Here’s why I don’t have one, though some day I might. In a week we’ll drive to Minnesota for a family funeral. How many charges would that take and how long for each one? Where could we do it?

Also, the argument is that electric cars reduce pollution, but do they? The electricity has to be generated somewhere and what does that do? I don’t know; do you?

Maybe an article fully exploring these things would be helpful.

Michael Woods

Kernersville