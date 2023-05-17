The Readers' Forum

‘Piece of crap’?

Regarding Sunday’s Opinion page editorial (May 14, “ ‘Piece of crap car’ was not worth it”):

Law enforcement officers are smart and hard workers but they cannot diagnose a person’s state of mind or intentions in a few seconds.

They cannot know whether ther driver of a speeding car will run it into another speeding car headed in the opposite direction. By the way, a “piece of crap” cannot speed up to over 100 miles per hour in less than a mile.

Fast-talking lawyers, lenient district attorneys and judges are more to blame than hardworking law officers.

Verna Tysor

Germanton

Derailed

Reading the “Trains of Thought’ letter in yesterday’s paper (May 14) reminded me of a presentation to my engineering society (IEEE) more than 25 years ago. A group of entrepreneurs had come up with the idea of using the existing rail bed to support a medium commuter rail system from Bermuda Run to Burlington. It would run through three downtowns, by three (or four) hospitals, by multiple shopping centers, and reasonably close to the airport.

Unfortunately, it engendered little support then, and I fear 25-plus years have not really changed the environment today. Public transit is just not considered worthy of public support.

L. Greg Lisle

Winston-Salem

A letter to US

Dear America,

I feel so sad that things have turned against you. Looking back at the country I grew up in, we once had well-paying jobs with pensions, affordable places to live and reasonable prices for food, clothing and gas.

We were able to work and repair things without a computer. We had hand tools and books to read and we were able to fix problems.

I remember when you could ask a neighbor to come over and help you with anything.

Fast forward to today: We have a country that is divided. We cannot talk to each other; we fight each other; we walk past each other and hardly say hello.

I know we have a lot to do.

We need to help the American people with health care, and make sure there is enough food to feed everyone. No one should be hungry or homeless.

I know there is a drug problem that wipes out many young people. And when it comes to all of the shootings, maybe we need to put down the guns and pick up tools to help repair abandoned homes so someone can get off the streets and have a place to live.

We could help the farmers who grow food for our country. We could make this country a caring place to call home.

I wish all of those people in government who are fighting and calling good leaders liars and bad-mouthing persons who see problems that need solving would stop.

I can only hope something good will happen soon to you, America.

We are hurting.

James Fleming

Clemmons

Tell me why?

I’m not Lee Enterprises and I don’t own a newspaper, so I’ll ask questions instead of just throwing out my opinion. Why was there a feature article about hiking gear on the front page of The Arts section of this past Sunday’s Journal? Shouldn’t the front page of this section of our local paper feature a story on a Winston-Salem arts organization, like The Little Theatre, or Piedmont Opera, or Winston-Salem Symphony, or Theatre Alliance, or NC Black Rep, or Sawtooth School, or Piedmont Craftsmen, or the Piedmont Wind Symphony, or any of the other fine performing or visual arts organizations that led to our moniker the City of Arts and Innovation?

Can anyone at Lee also explain why not a single one of these arts organizations has been mentioned anywhere in The Arts section of your newspaper for months? I see literary arts covered with national book reviews, but no mention of Bookmarks, our unique literary arts nonprofit and outstanding local bookseller. Most would argue that television is more commercial than art, but regardless, the cut-and-paste “What to Watch” section is barely helpful and certainly not local.

So again, help me understand your strategy. The news is usually not new. Local content has been slashed. There is nothing about the arts in The Arts section.

You’ve even eviscerated the Thursday Relish magazine, removing all but one page of local content. And the coup de grâce: killing the weekly arts calendar. Why, Lee, why? I just don’t understand.

Kevin Mundy

Winston-Salem

Well done

Congratulations to John Deem for his recent article about the aftermath of the Weaver Fertilizer plant fie (May 12). The paragraph titled “Human effects” has some of the nicest writing I’ve read in the Journal in a long time.

His observations and descriptions of the current state of the site are beautifully crafted. From the birdsong to the tire tracks rippling in the dirt his words convey the desolation of this spot. Well done. It was a pleasure to read.

Catherine Sangueza

Winston Salem