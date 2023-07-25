Call them out

Regarding the letter “You’re scared” (Readers’ Forum, July 23), I must respectfully disagree with the writer’s wife, who described his letters as “too snarky.” Indeed, to the contrary, I always find them well-reasoned and on point.

He calls out the liars, hypocrites, insurrectionists and general deplorables who seem to populate the Republican Party.

We need his letters to balance out the extreme right-wingers who defend Trump at all costs. One writer in particular continues to blame President Biden for everything that is wrong in the world. His letters are a waste of ink.

So, I implore the “You’re scared” writer to ignore his wife (just in this circumstance) and keep writing!

George Frye Jr.

Mocksville

The next migration

I recently read an online article by Colette Bennett on The Street (Apple News, July 13) about the home insurance crisis, which is rampant in parts of our nation. It is obvious that tihs problem will only get worse. I am waiting to hear about insurers who will not want to continue offering policies in states like Vermont and New York due to climate disruption. Florida, hard hit by storms (also sargassum on beaches, pythons overrunning the Everglades, dying Lake Okeechobee, hot tub coastal waters bleaching corals and more) and a governor who vetoed a bill that would have extended infrastructure repair to areas devastated by Ian, has seen an “out flux” of insurers. These conditions will continue to expand just like the warm waters surrounding the state.

California has its own share of persistent climate-related issues. If insurers aren’t leaving and/or refusing new customers then they are raising rates ranging from 30% to nearly 100% in some cases, which is untenable and unaffordable for most customers.

I can foresee a time when the federal government just might need to step in to partially or fully provide insurance to homeowners. Uh-oh. Someone might call this “socialism.”

At the very least, people will need to relocate. When and how much will it affect our Piedmont Triad region? Humans have been migrating since the beginning of time for a variety of reasons. This next phase of migration will be massive and made in record time. Will we be ready?

W. Rae Woods-Hartwell

Winston-Salem

Actual democracy?

Regarding the July 18 article “Americans are widely pessimistic about democracy in the United States, new poll finds”:

A picture showing a demonstrator holding a sign reading “We want actual democracy” that appeared with the story caught my attention. The article reads, “Majorities of adults say U.S. laws and policies do a poor job of representing what most Americans want on issues ranging from the economy and government spending to gun policy, immigration and abortion”.

Further, the article says: “The poll shows 53% of Americans say views of people like you are not represented well by the government, with 35% saying they’re represented somewhat well and 12% very or extremely well.”

What is “actual democracy”? It’s when the majority prevails. Right now, there are three large impediments to majority rule: the Electoral College, imbalanced Senate representation and unlimited dark money. To explain, ask yourself some simple questions:

Why aren’t presidential elections won by the candidate who gets the most votes?

Why do people in the 10 smallest states have 20 senators representing fewer than 10 million people while the 10 largest states have 180 million people (more than half country) but still only 20 senators?

Why do we allow unidentified corporations and wealthy individuals the ability to use their money and power, controlling elections and forcing issues that benefit them on the rest of us?

Until we the people bring these structural imbalances to a ballot box vote, we the people will never have an actual democracy.

Bruce Bower

Greensboro

No. 1 (again)

Among best states to do business in, North Carolina has been ranked No. 1 by CNBC for the second straight year..

I guess those Republicans you Democrats keep putting down are doing a good job.

J.P. Lester

Reidsville