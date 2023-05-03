Blue Cross continues to fight hospitals

The General Assembly recently made progress on expanding Medicaid and increasing care to some of the most vulnerable in our state. I applaud this action and encourage our legislature to continue the positive momentum by addressing increasingly apparent issues with health insurance in North Carolina.

Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina is the state’s oldest and largest payer with nearly 71% market share. Over time, the insurer’s dominance has made it exceedingly difficult for other insurers to compete in the state, enabling BCBSNC to leverage its size to charge unsustainable rates to clinics and hospitals while profiting from the families dependent on them for care.

These issues have now come to a head. During the pandemic, BCBSNC reached record profits yet continued to fight hospitals — and the thousands of nurses and first responders they employ — over reimbursement for the services provided. The insurer’s business approach is perhaps most devastating for mid-size and rural communities. North Carolina has had more than a handful of rural hospitals close recently in part due to the unsustainable demands from payers.

A hospital closure is devastating to communities as they lose not only efficient medical care but the tax revenue stream of high-paying jobs and economic activity. For many hospitals in rural communities that haven’t closed, consolidation could be on the horizon if things don’t change.

North Carolina’s hospitals are active partners in our communities. They invest billions in staffing, care settings and community programs. It is time for our lawmakers to investigate these issues and protect families and the core institutions that serve the places where we live, learn and work.

Ed Broyhill

Clemmons

Mall-area blight

I would like to address, again, the ongoing rundown condition around our only major shopping area, Hanes Mall, and the surrounding businesses within several miles.

If I was a stranger in town I wouldn’t know there was a mall behind the weeds and trash. I could take a chance on navigating the car-swallowing 6-year-old pothole at the entrance to see if there is a mall.

New York City would put Winston Salem to shame for cleanliness. Old shrubs and trees and the trash they collect denigrate the area.

Do the powers that be in Winston-Salem ever shop or at least visit the area from Hanes Mall to Thruway? I only wish — no, hope — they care!

Neil Brennan

Bermuda Run

Dangerous step

If it becomes law, N.C. House Bill 189 would allow anyone to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, as I understand it. This would be a bad decision.

Requiring a person to complete a formal class that explains the legality and responsibility of carrying a concealed firearm is reasonable and sensible. You would not allow someone to drive a car without knowing the rules of the road.

As a retired law enforcement officer, I oppose this bill and see this as a dangerous step in the wrong direction. I also oppose open-carry laws as well. I have no issues with those who wish to carry a concealed firearm after successfully completing an approved class. We have more than enough problems with firearms as it is. Don’t allow untrained people the right to carry concealed firearms.

Al Stewart

Jamestown

Pilot’s role?

I just read about the 737 Max crashes in today’s paper (April 30). Obviously, I wasn’t in the cockpit for either crash, but my initial thought was, “Mr. Pilot, you’re responsible for flying the airplane, not “a flight-control system that autonomously pointed the plane’s nose down before both crashes.”

We can always hand-fly without anything automatic. Any autopilot system I ever used could be overpowered by the pilot on the control yoke or stick. I imagine those were the same.

Michael D. Woods

Kernersville

So sensible!

Thank goodness our legislature is passing such commonsense legislation as making it easier to get guns but illegal to perform a drag show. It is so important to protect children from the trauma of seeing a man pretending to be a woman.

Everyone knows this is much more traumatic than participating in active-shooter drills. Just ask any of the traumatized children who watched Flip Wilson play “Geraldine” or Milton Berle portray “Auntie Millie.”

Amy Anderson

Winston-Salem