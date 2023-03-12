Be truly pro-life

Republicans continue to double down on onerous abortion restrictions. But there has been little follow through on their earlier pledges to enhance resources for mothers electing to carry their pregnancies to term. New resources for moms and kids are spotty at best and all but nonexistent in most rural areas. Indeed, federal family supports are actually shrinking as pandemic emergency measures are expiring..

Both sides on this issue should now come to a sobering decision. The availability of safe chemical abortions makes it virtually impossible to ban the procedure through court decisions and legislative actions. Abortions can only be reasonably reduced by a change in strategy and new public health approaches.

The key to dramatic abortion decreases is to drop demand. This might actually start to happen if Republicans began to keep their earlier promises to vastly expand support for women and children. Food, housing, transportation, health care and employment services need to be seriously improved. Every other industrialized nation has already implemented this approach decades ago.

So if Republicans really want to save some fetuses, they should give up on controversial governmental intervention into the most private of family issues. Make sure that women have a real chance to make it if they choose delivery over abortion. Remove abortion as a political and financial power play. Drastically reduce abortion demand with a constellation of expanded services that reflect real love for children, not political brinkmanship.

William C. Crawford

Winston Salem

Balance the budget

Common sense requires the United States to balance the federal budget. In order to balance the budget, we will have to change our mindset.

We, the American people, have to convince ourselves that there is enough money. That is to say, when this great economic power pays taxes, we have to be convinced that enough tax revenue has entered the government treasury to allow us to run a good government. The president will have to lead us to have an organizational culture in the executive branch that wants to cut spending.

Every department of the U.S. government needs a leader who wants to achieve the goal of a balanced budget. Middle managers may need incentives that will help them to achieve spending reductions. The American people, Democrats and Republicans, must vote for representatives who want to reduce spending and move away from the debt ceiling.

The American people do not want more debt. We want a balanced budget. A balanced budget makes every American stronger. Join me in asking President Biden to lead us to bring the federal budget into balance.

Marshall Helm

Winston Salem

Distracted America

After reading George F. Will’s column ("Woke word-policing is now beyond satire," March 9), I’ve realized we stopped caring for the issues that benefit America and other nations.

Infrastructure, energy grid reconstruction and rebuilding water sources aren’t sexy enough to care about. Meanwhile, culture wars never end well and distract us from the daily business of government.

Today's polarization is baffling because we have real issues needing to be reconciled, but instead, Republicans talk about drag shows and Democrats chase the "woke" nonsense that Will’s article dismisses as “laughable” punchlines.

It’s hard to care in this country without navigating through radical emotions fading into insanity. Racism exists, yes; sexuality is running wild, but with compassion, understanding, listening and education (without confirmation bias), we can find central realities that we can agree on.

We are veering into an arena where we will be backed against a wall of shame, hatred and despair. We won’t always congeal, but we need to refocus — and fast — before China skirts and drifts around us like a true drag show.

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem

You elected them

Congratulations s to the tiny handful of voters that elected the current council of Rural Hall and shame to those that didn't vote at all. You got what you deserve judging by the recent state audit results. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

What about the heaping pile of violations of town policies that the auditors are not obligated to disclose? Who will report those?

Why are the media not focusing on how one person can get hired as the interim clerk, then get promoted to full-time clerk, and then to town manager all in just a few weeks? Or how the audit did not find any embezzlement as alleged by Councilwoman Susan Gordon (ref. Rural Hall v. M. Garner 21 CVS 5345).

Every citizen should pack Town Hall at the next agenda meeting on March 13 to voice their disapproval and call on every council member to resign.

Elect a clown, expect a circus.

Cyndi Myers

Rural Hall