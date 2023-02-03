Hollow words

“It could have been worse.”

Those hollow words are uttered over and over from multiple sources.

But perhaps we could simplify everything if we just, I don’t know, create a sliding-scale rating system from, say, 1 to 20, depending on how many lives were lost on that particular day?

So much more newspaper space and TV airtime could be saved so that others could come up with more significant expressions of concern.

Bruce C. Anderson

Clemmons

Leaves linger on

It’s Feb. 1 and leaves are still blocking the sidewalks, bike lanes and streets in our neighborhood.

The city recently announced grants for hundreds of thousands of dollars to local groups to improve our city. Can the city give a grant to someone to pick up leaves?

Rotting piles of leaves are a fall risk to walkers. They push joggers, bikers and motorists into the street, increasing the risk of accidents and injury. The city’s failure to remove leaves in a timely fashion is irresponsible and unacceptable.

Mayor Joines, pick up the d**n leaves!

B.N. Jones

Winston-Salem

Tipping points

I read your article about tipping (“Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes”). I don’t mind it, really. Servers are not well-paid and if they do well a gratuity “to ensure promptness” might be OK.

In Europe a service charge is added, sometimes explicitly and sometimes by implication, and the first time I took my family to a restaurant in Futema, Okinawa, Japan, I didn’t remember the custom. They chased us down the street to return the money I “forgot”!

But then, in those countries servers are long-term professionals, not broke college kids. If properly paid, professional servers don’t need a tip and it seems more civilized to just build proper pay into the cost of whatever we’re having.

Michael Woods

Kernersville

Five at once?

I can understand perhaps finding one murderer in 5,000 people but not five murderers at one time and place. What kind of civilization is this?

Christine V. Fricke

Rural Hall

Unfathomable

I can’t believe that the Journal has shot itself in the foot and done such a disservice to its readers by letting Editorial Page Editor Mick Scott get away, but that appears to be the case. He was one of the last reasons I have kept renewing my subscription in the face of the deteriorating quality of the newspaper, which you seem determined to accelerate.

To have a journalist of his distinction and following disappear from the newspaper without a trace, no acknowledgment of his service, is unfathomable.

I wish Mr. Scott good health, good luck and the good fortune to find an employer who recognizes and values quality and integrity in journalism. I hope to be able to read his words again soon in another venue.

Lee Pulliam

Winston-Salem

Don’t shutter farm

I am writing in regard to the Winston-Salem city mandate for the nonprofit animal haven and rescue Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary to be shut down due to zoning restrictions. The city could enact a special-use exemption in this circumstance, but has chosen not to.

This farm has not only saved the lives of 70-plus injured, neglected and special-needs farm animals, but it also has provided education and joy to many children and adults who need it and otherwise wouldn’t have been able to experience it without Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary.

Fairy Tale Farm Animal Sanctuary is a nonprofit that only adds value to our community. The animals taken in and cared for here have no other place to go as local animal shelters do not take in farm animals. This farm provides educational opportunities to kids and adults through summer camps, home-school days, fundraising events, volunteer opportunities and in many more ways. The work done here is nothing short of extraordinary.

I ask the city leaders to please find it in their hearts to review this matter and help.

Nic Tucker

Winston-Salem