Wasted time

I had several thoughts as I read about the N.C. House’s latest attempt to quell the teachings associated with critical race theory (CRT).

I first wondered how many of the legislators, and Rep. John Torbett in particular, as the bill’s sponsor, have spent any meaningful time in a classroom lately. Have they encountered CRT being taught? Where?

I have four children in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district and I have spent this school year as a social work intern in an elementary school in the district.

These educators are faced with so many issues that could be addressed by the House Education Committee and I can guarantee that the teaching (or not teaching) of CRT is not one of them. Has Rep. Torbett engaged with these stakeholders to find out what their classrooms need? Less testing mandated by the state? More teacher pay? More mental health resources for students and staff?

I can’t believe that our taxpayer money goes to fund the time (and people) these committees waste with bills to solve “problems’” that don’t exist while failing to address the ones that do.

Finally, to Rep. Ken Fontenot, who claimed to be “sifting out lopsided, uneducable, uncritical, not scholarly theories” — as someone who sits on the Education Committee, I would like to educate you that critical race theory is, in fact, by definition a critical theory developed by scholars and is worthy of study and consideration. But that is a letter for another day.

Amy Gugliotta Jones

Winston Salem

Desperate times

Putting an end to the emergency allotment of food stamps will only lead to desperation for many Americans who rely on the food and nutrition services program to provide for themselves and their families. The USDA determines a yearly percentage to accommodate those individuals who meet the criteria to receive this assistance. But how is that fair to the recipients when the economy is unpredictable and changing daily?

Here’s my prediction:

Food banks won’t be able to keep up with supply and demand.

The crime rate will escalate.

Suicides will be on the rise.

The homeless population will be more evident.

Mental health issues will continue to skyrocket.

The “pharmaceutical” industry will see a significant increase.

Here’s your new normal America

Lisa Helton

Winston-Salem

EV questions

A Feb. 10 letter (“Cure for pricey gas”) says government needs to make electric vehicles (EV’s) easier for the public to buy, which will create EV jobs and eliminate reliance on gas. Sure, clean air and more jobs would be nice, but it’s not that easy.

Child and slave labor is used in the mining of cobalt and lithium in foreign countries for EV batteries. The U.S. wants to stop using these sources but then what? The government doesn’t want this mining done in the U.S.

These energy sources are mined and then loaded onto fossil-fueled trucks, trains and ships. Then they are offloaded in the U.S. onto fossil fuel-using trucks and trains. Then the EV may be assembled in a fossil fuel-using factory. How many tons of carbon emissions have been produced before the car is even driven? How long will it take for an EV to break even with the emissions already produced against those saved in the future? If every car in the U.S. is an EV, how much will gasoline consumption be reduced? Ten percent … 20?

Depending on where you live and an EV battery is recharged the electricity may come from fossil fuels. With more EV’s more electric power will be needed. California recently asked EV owners to limit plugging in their cars because there was an electricity shortage. According to the DOE the U.S. would have to produce 25-50% more electricity if all cars were EVs.

What are the problems with solar and wind power? Can hydrogen and nuclear energy be used to generate electricity? It will be years before gas-powered vehicles are eliminated. President Biden says by 2035. I guess he’ll have to keep his fossil fuel-burning Corvette in the garage.

Robert Kendall

Winston-Salem

This and that ...

1. It was a disappointment when the Journal stopped listing the national basketball rankings every Tuesday. Please bring them back next year.

2. How disappointing it was to open the paper this morning and find the women’s basketball NCAA bracket and not the men’s. Please include it.

3. The arts: Where has the coverage gone?!

4. Thanks for the “Pickles” comic strip. Makes my day.

Cary Stevens

Winston-Salem