It’s K-4, folks

Regarding: “N.C. bill could harm LGBTQ youth mental health” (Feb. 2):

The most important fact in this bill missing from this article: Youth are defined as children in grades K-4! Materials banned are gender, identity and sexual activity. No-brainer?

Senate Bill 49 is an act to”enumerate the rights of parents to direct the upbringing, education, healthcare and mental health of their minor children.” Parenting skills differ, but the law should recognize parents’ rights. This shouldn’t be political.

As I taught predominantly K-5 classes, I was prepared to explain my part of the education process, as well as offer counsel. My advice was based on my successes and failures as a parent, grandparent and teacher, but ultimately the parental role is theirs.

Many people aren’t aware that a child’s brain doesn’t split into two hemispheres until age 8 or 9 and even then abstract thought takes time to develop. I remember encouraging one kindergarten parent whose child “walked to a different drummer” to support those differences. That could have eventually included sexuality, but that was neither evident nor my role as the teacher to even suggest.

Oh, by the way my daughter is gay, but her journey and recognition culminated in college when she had the knowledge and maturity to accept who she was and direct her own life. We sought professional guidance through her teen years, which was helpful.

This law would protect young children from being exposed to confusing and innapropriate messages. They need the gift of their own time and parents, however imperfect, are the ones to give them that.

Patricia Williams

Advance

More harm than goodNorth Carolina public schools are facing a staggering teacher exodus. Last year, our number of teaching vacancies rose by more than 50%, according to a new report by the state Department of Public Instruction. North Carolina ranks an embarrassing 48th in the country for per-student spending, or $4,600 below the national average. In terms of funding effort — the amount of funding per student relative to the state’s overall wealth — we rank dead last nationally.

Clearly our state is facing a lot of challenges with our education system. So, one would think that our legislators would be laser-focused on addressing these issues. Yet, the first bill coming out of the Senate Education Committee is SB 49, the “Parents’ Bill of Rights.” The bill’s real goal is to please the parental rights movement led by groups such as Moms for Liberty.

Sen. Amy Galey, one of the bill’s sponsors, contends that there are only a few additional rights listed in the bill that schools don’t already provide. While this may be strictly true, those additions will negatively impact vulnerable LGBTQ students by requiring teachers to out them. It will take away LGBTQ students’ right to a safe educational space without adding significantly to rights that parents already have.

Unquestionably, more harm than good will come from this bill. Please support LGBTQ students by voicing your opposition to SB 49 with your elected officials.

Valerie Brockenbrough

Winston-Salem

Lord, why?

Simply why is George Santos on the floor of Congress? And why is he so pompous about it?

He’s taken seriously by no one; called a “sick puppy” by Mitt Romney … and a piñata for every night show host and SNL.

We’ve had terrible politicians in power before (some are still there) but Lord ... have mercy on us please.

He doesn’t represent my district, but he represents my country, and his very presence on the House floor makes my skin crawl. The ethics probe being conducted doesn’t have to look too far down the well to see he’s poisoned it.

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem