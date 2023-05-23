There's a pattern

Sunday’s excellent editorial, "Abortion law is far from reasonable" (May 21), includes a list of states that have or are instituting unreasonable restrictive anti-abortion laws. My husband, who has been reading Eric Foner’s superb summary of America’s continuing efforts at Reconstruction, "The Second Founding," pointed out that these are mostly slave states.

Since people can no longer legally own and control slaves, they seem to think they can control if not outright own, women. As he then ruefully commented, “Everybody needs a dog to kick.”

Katherine Tucker McGinnis

Winston-Salem

Biden's fitness

We’re still hearing the Big Lie — that the 2020 election was stolen. But with no good evidence to support it, and a mountain of evidence against it, it has definitely faded.

But there’s another big lie edging in: that President Biden is mentally incompetent. An early example I remember: “They roll him in, he reads from the teleprompter, and they roll him out.” To see that there was zero truth in that you simply have to look at a few of his administration’s accomplishments.

These include: Rallying world leaders to help Ukraine after Russia’s invasion (which his predecessor called brilliant), a huge investment in infrastructure, creation of more than 10 million jobs, historically low unemployment, cheaper health care and medicines, and the first major gun-safety law in nearly 30 years.

These happened in the face of some of the most relentless opposition, from political adversaries and hard-right “news” programs (some now disgraced). While they’ve been focused on obstruction, Biden has stayed focused on the job we elected him for.

As for the snarky remarks about his verbal gaffes, two points: 1) He overcame a congenital speech problem, something we should admire (the other guy, remember, made fun of a handicapped reporter). 2) Biden’s unscripted comments, warts and all, are immensely clearer, more logical and less self-obsessed than those of that other guy.

Nobody said Biden’s perfect. But he’s a good president. And he’s been getting a bad rap.

David Hatcher

Winston-Salem

Medicare for All

We all know stories from acquaintances who have forgone medical treatments due to fear of unpayable bills, and medical debt remains the No. 1 cause of bankruptcy in the U.S.

Costs related to medical care here are much higher than in comparable wealthy countries, but our health outcomes are among the worst. The Commonwealth Fund reported that the U.S. has the “lowest life expectancy at birth, the highest death rates for avoidable or treatable conditions, the highest maternal and infant mortality, and among the highest suicide rates among comparable countries.”

These poor outcomes largely result from lack of access to care. The highest number of cancers are diagnosed the first year of receiving Medicare. After that, the measures of health for our elderly rapidly approaches that of similar nations.

The inescapable conclusion is that universal access to health care is crucial. To afford that we need a cost-effective system that greatly reduces unnecessary middle-men. Bills defining a single-payer system have been introduced in the U.S. House and Senate.

Think about how much better our health care could be and ask your legislators to support these bills.

Wayne Hale, M.D.

Greensboro

Giving it meaning

"Thoughts and prayers." That's the boilerplate phrase of the gun lobby when faced with another senseless death.

I have a new use for the phrase:

"Thoughts": That these legislators don't represent the majority of North Carolina citizens on gun control or a whole host of other issues.

"Prayers": That we all wake up and use our votes (while we still can) to get these useless people out of our legislature.

Jay Parsons

Winston Salem

Abused horses

I am incensed at the cruel treatment of the old horses that pull caissons at Arlington Cemetery ("After Arlington National Cemetery horse deaths, Army makes changes to improve their care," May 13).

That they had little to eat but poor-quality hay and sand and gravel that blocked their intestines is appalling.

Army veterinarians raised their concerns but did not demand action. What is worse, there is no mention of anyone being held responsible for this abuse. Members of the Old Guard platoon, who are responsible for the horses, act as if they are surprised. Are there no horsemen among them?

Any fool could see the horses were being inadequately fed. Sixty-four horses on a field meant for six?

I am certain that the horses that pulled King Charles' carriages at the Coronation were treated like royalty.

Christine Fricke

Rural Hall