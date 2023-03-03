Greed over green

The writer of the letter "New Development saps city’s character" (Feb. 28 )is on target. The character of Winston Salem is disappearing quickly and, yes, being turned into soulless, generic development. Walk or ride Muddy Creek and shed a tear for wildlife and humanity.

However, greed and materialism abound everywhere. That’s why my family is placing more than 50 acres on the famous Virginia Creeper Trail into a conservancy.

I challenge all land owners to go for the green of nature not the green of big bucks.

Henry McCarthy

Winston Salem

Time warp (again)

It's that time again. Gnashing of teeth, rending of garments, moaning and groaning. Crying and complaining. Yes, you all know what I mean- Time change....

All the facts and figures are in. Absolutely nobody likes it. Yet, for some reason we all just sit by and

gripe and moan for a week.

Yet- our world famous government happened to agree with a unanimous vote on Senate bill S.623 "The Sunshine Protection Act".

March 15 2022.

It was passed from the Senate to the House a day later.

And there it was declared dead on Jan. 3, 2023.

If our revered world class government can't agree on one tiny little thing that 100% civilian population wants then we are in serious trouble.

And- we will moan and groan and complain in a couple of weeks and listen to the reports of how bad the time change is.

Be happy! You don't have to worry about it again until November!

Wendell Burton

Advance

The border crisis

After thoroughly impugning the motives, integrity and intelligence of critics of the Biden administration's defacto open border policy, columnist Ruben Navarrette ignores the vast increase of illegal immigrants that has resulted ("Swarms of Republicans invade the border," March 2).

The U.S. Border Patrol has been overwhelmed with the influx of migrants along our southern border, which previously provided safety and security for our nation while allowing entry for those who follow the legal process.

The Mexican drug cartels are the chief beneficiaries of this current reckless border policy, making billions of dollars each month through human trafficking and drug smuggling.

Last year, approximately 100 individuals on the FBI's terrorist watch list were known to have entered the country illegaly. Recall that it took only 19 Muslim terrorists to carry out the 9/11 attack.

Instead of making personal attacks on those who believe that border security should be a top priority, perhaps Navarrette should be more concerned about the judgment of those who consider the current policy acceptable.

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem

'Equity'? Hardly.

I was disappointed to see that Republicans in the N.C. House have introduced HB 187, deceptively called “Equity in Education”. Equity means each student and school getting what they need to succeed, and we need equity in education, but this bill seems to be aiming at something else altogether.

The language in this bill appears to be an effort to curtail and censor what and how students are taught. This is not “equity.” It is suppression. Schools should not be a battleground for political divisiveness. Professional educators, NOT politicians, should be the ones in charge of curriculum for our students.

Teachers should not be afraid to teach. Learning about our nation’s past, including the chapters about our regrettable racial injustices, should cause us all regret and discomfort, but it need not cause division. Young people are not too fragile to learn hard truths. They are growing up in a very complex world with much misinformation and disinformation available in today’s internet world. It is essential that they learn how to be critical consumers of information. We want them to be curious, to love learning, and to be life-long learners. They deserve exposure to a wide variety of books and ideas, and they need to learn a more inclusive history than most of the adults in their lives were taught.

We do need equity in education, uniting us around a concern for the success of ALL students, but we do NOT need this bill!

Betsy Harrington

Greensboro