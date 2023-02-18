Grim fairytale

Once there was a village where monsters came every day to kill people. Sometimes they attacked particular groups of people gathered in particular places. Sometimes they ran around the village killing randomly.

The villagers had four weapons: thoughts, prayers, sadness and law. They used the first three weapons every day. They did not use the fourth weapon because law would have interfered with the monsters' individual freedom.

Individual freedom for monsters was more important than the lives of the villagers. Thoughts, prayers and sadness floated around the village like dust motes in the air.

The killings continued.

The end.

Mary Jo Whitley

Pfafftown

America’s killing fields

Uvalde (19 children, two adults killed ); Michigan State University (three killed, five in critical condition) … these killing fields are uniquely American.

The year is scarcely six weeks old, and we already have had 71 mass shootings in the United States. In North Carolina, for example, the Gun Violence Archive lists these incidents:

Jan. 1: Durham, five injured.

Jan. 7: High Point, five dead.

Jan. 24: Red Springs, three dead, one injured.

Jan. 29: Greensboro, one dead, six injured.

Jan. 31: Durham, two dead, two injured.

Feb. 8: Elizabeth City, four injured

Feb. 8: Laurinburg, four injured.

The Miichigan State shooting occurred hours before the anniversary of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (17 killed; 17 njured) in Florida.

The availability today not only of handguns, but of war-grade assault weapons, is, to my mind, impossible to stem without a federal law — and that would require an act of a Congress that will not budge as long as the gun trade and the National Rifle Association can continue to make significant monetary contributions to its members through various clandestine groups, which makes their donations harder to track.

Citizens concerned about this situation will find both the Gun Violence Archive and opensecrets.org helpful internet resources in ferreting out information concerning contributions to their congressional representatives in recent years.

Janet Joyner

Winston-Salem

Unbearable to read

I have subscribed to this newspaper off and on for decades. The quality of this paper has significantly deteriorated over the past several years. Many of the writers I looked forward to reading are no longer there.

The letters to the editor and the editorials your own editors write are so partisan, they are unbearable to read. I suppose your moderate- and conservative-leaning subscribers have mostly all left and now the only letters you get are from megaphones like your own.

Let me give you a piece of advice: Just because someone writes a letter to the editor does not mean you have to publish it. Why not stop printing those letters that only stereotype the opposition into a narrow box that no one ever truly fits into? I believe that quality local newspapers are important, but this paper has lost any quality it once had.

My six-month subscription ends in February, and I will not be renewing it.

Regena Pasterczyk

Lewisville

Electric slide

I recall an article about a year ago by Journal reporter John Deem telling us how electric car buyers were paying more than their fair share for road maintenance in the Tarheel state. Oh, how heroic these noble consumers are, paying more than their gas-powered neighbors.

Apparently the N.C. Department of Transportation sees things differently. DOT statistics imply that electric car owners are fleecing the state compared to the gas tax paid by traditional drivers. I noticed in Deem's article about this discrepancy that he did not even address the fact that all taxpayers are subsidizing the purchase of many electric cars, whether they ever intend to buy one or not. Not to mention the taxpayers paying for charging stations they will never use in this lifetime.

Whatever happened to the concept of people paying their own way?

I guess not when the rubber meets the road.

Harry R. Cooke

Winston-Salem