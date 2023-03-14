Morning, Mr. Biden

Delighted to hear that our president could make it onto the job at 9:00 on Monday morning ... all in an effort to explain to the American people why a bailout of Silicon Valley Bank ... is not really a bailout.

After weeks of successfully dissing citizens of average means in East Palestine, Ohio, where there was a toxic train derailment, his immediate rescue of an affluent California bank that is heavily vested in "green" technology is to be commended — at least by the richest and most successful Americans.

Are we not all Americans, Mr. Biden?

Charles H. Thomas

Winston-Salem

Pro-life? Really?

The Sunday op-ed by Mark Walker ("State needs dependable, consistent pro-life leaders," March 12), a former congressman of the North Carolina's 6th district, starts by discussing the Dobbs ruling as a huge victory for pro-life candidates. He laments that our state is becoming an "abortion destination" because of Dobbs.

Walker says, “We must identify, recruit and support candidates who unfailingly choose life and are dedicated to protecting both unborn children and their mothers from the tragedy of abortion."

Yet, the current Republican legislators in many states do not seem to want to spend the dollars on programs to help these same mothers and children succeed. Once the child is born the mother is often on her own to provide the money for food, health care and educational costs. And these same legislators do not want to provide birth-control medications and care during pregnancy for women.

No, these men want to decide what’s best for women and their families, not allowing a woman to make her own choice about her birth control and pregnancy. And it’s amazing that they can be pro-life for the unborn but have no problem with being pro-death in a courtroom. Churches and their pastors are not to be deciding what’s best for women’s health, and they should not be telling voters how to vote.

North Carolina citizens deserve better than the "conservatives" of today’s broken GOP. Remember, the evangelicals elected and supported the platform and the policies of Donald Trump, a man who truly does not live a Christian life.

Glenda Wilkinson

Winston-Salem

City of the Arts?

Your paper claims to "stand clearly with Winston-Salem and our region." Why, then, is there zero local arts coverage? In Sunday's paper, there were four pages under the heading of "Arts": one cribbed from the Chicago Tribune on recipes, one from Colorado on landscape photography, one from Seattle on the Oscars and the final page from Minneapolis on reading.

It's not like there is nothing to write about. Winston-Salem is known as the City of the Arts for a reason. In March alone, UNC School of the Arts is offering two theatrical performances as well as jazz, opera and orchestral performances. In addition, both SECCA and Reynolda House Museum of American Art are currently exhibiting groundbreaking work by Black artists Vitus Shell and Stephen Towns, whose work was lauded by Forbes.

Wake Forest University has its Face to Face lecture series while River Run is gearing up for its annual film festival in April. The National Black Repertory Company premiered "Phenomenal Woman" this month. There were also recent events at Bookmarks and the HanesBrands Theater.

This is far from an all-inclusive list, but you get the point. If you stand with Winston-Salem, you stand with the arts. Local coverage of the arts will sell more newspapers and help your community.

Cyndi Skaar

Winston-Salem

Thanks, Gov. Cooper

Now that we’ve passed the three-year mark with COVID, let’s check our scorecard. The total COVID death rate for North Carolina is 270 people per 100,000. Thirteen states scored better than North Carolina (including Washington, D.C.). Thirty-seven states scored worse, some much worse. I’d call that a winning season.

Currently certain state governors are crowing that they made the "right" decisions about COVID. Right about what? About scoring political points?

I think the right choices are the ones that save human lives. Let’s look at those numbers again: COVID deaths in North Carolina, 270 per 100,000; COVID deaths in Florida, 400 per 100,000.

I say thank you, Roy Cooper and your winning team!

Bill Griffin, M.D.

Elkin