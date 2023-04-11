Ugly and unjust

One of the ugliest acts of anti-democratic Republican extremism was on national display on April 6, when the GOP’s supermajority in Tennessee’s state House voted to expel two young Black Democratic lawmakers, Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson. The GOP’s stated reasoning for its incredibly unjust and over-the-top resolution for expulsion: These young Black legislators broke House rules on conduct and decorum by leading a protest against gun violence with a bullhorn in the well of the chamber, chanting “power to the people.”

Their ousters effectively silenced their voices and disenfranchised thousands of their Tennessee constituents in Memphis and Nashville, where six people — including three 9-year-olds — were slain just 10 days prior at the Covenant School.

These duly elected lawmakers were directing a call to action at their Republican colleagues — a call being made by thousands of their constituents and fellow Tennesseeans — in the wake of yet another school shooting.

Their expulsion was an unprecedented, yet calculated, GOP act that smacks of retaliation, racism and fascism. Consider that one of the protesters, Gloria Johnson, a 60-year-old white woman, survived the expulsion by one vote.

There is a message here to extremist Republicans in state legislatures across the country: You can run, but you can’t hide! You are on the wrong side — authoritarian and fascist — of too many issues to maintain your hold on power.

You will be defeated, because justice and democracy are too strong to succumb to your lust for an autocracy.

John Tucker

Winston-Salem

It matters here

The expulsion of two state legislators in Tennessee last week does not directly affect me in Winston-Salem, N.C. But states are laboratories of policy, politics and public concern and, therefore, what happens in one state potentially can reverberate across the nation.

For what it’s worth, I condemn this act on all counts. The Republican majority says this happened because fellow lawmakers were “out of order” and stormed the well of the House floor like the rioters of Jan. 6. If my jaw were a mining drill it would have dug into the concrete beneath my feet. The GOP supermajority claimed that the expelled lawmakers had distracted the legislature and consumed valuable time that could have been devoted to issues. Well, how do we classify the value of the time they spent expelling those legislators? Were they solving world hunger?

The clashing of generations is natural, as long as adults in the room don’t become petty with the power they’ve wielded for far too long. We can disagree, but we can’t silence conversations for our personal benefit. Democracy is deliberative, not exclusionary.

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem

Birds at risk

Now that it’s spring, I know everyone is hearing the early morning birdsong.

But are we going to hear it for long?

The bird population is decreasing steadily due to man’s destruction and influence. The only times birds are made safer by laws is if they are on the verge of becoming extinct, if they are being taken 1,000-plus at a time or if they are bald and golden eagles being protected from hunters. Skyscrapers and global warming also harm bird populations. To help we can contact our lawmakers. We are losing our pollinators. We need to pay attention before that early morning birdsong is no more! I look forward to everyone paying attention and helping.

Seeing greenery and crops thrive is what I live for. I wish the government had the same interest. I want the world to stay beautiful.

Jada Hawkins

Winston-Salem

Obit listings

Enough already! Dumbing down the newspaper is one thing, but dumbing down the obituary section is quite shameful.

Did you have to (really?) stop printing the alpha list of names and locations of the dearly departed??

Please reconsider printing the alpha-list and the smaller notices first before the more detailed obits.

Thank you.

Louise Gaither

Mocksville