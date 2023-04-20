Misguided

The casting of shame by some at city officials over the death benefits dispute between the city and former Winston-Salem officer Michael McDonald is completely misguided. Mr. McDonald tragically died from COVID-19, but we must keep in mind this man, of his own free will, refused to be vaccinated.

Other than a flat-out mandate, the city did all it could possibly do to get all city employees vaccinated. City officials implemented all sorts of programs to make it easy and attractive for city workers to be vaccinated, yet all those efforts did not convince Mr. McDonald to do so. Sadly, you can’t have it both ways. When people refuse to follow even the most basic of prevention measures to themselves safe, where does the fault lie?

Joel Brown

Walnut Cove

Something else

Did anyone else notice that when it seemed that Donald Trump would not be indicted, he praised the Manhattan grand jury, but when the same grand jury handed down an indictment, he blamed District Attorney Bragg? I wondered why this inconsistency. Until I saw a picture of DA Bragg.

This “ability” to use his supporters’ race insecurities to distract from his criminality has been described as Trump’s “superpower.” It’s not a superpower. A 4-year-old can generally outwit a 2-year-old.

After all, how hard can it be to fool people who voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene? Or Jim Jordan? Or Lauren Boebert? Or … well, you get the picture.

So, let’s call this what it is: a morally decrepit weakling preying on his gullible followers’ basest insecurities. As LBJ observed, “If you can convince the lowest white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket.”

Republicans have no backbone or ideas to tackle big issues, but plenty of cons to distract the easily fooled. They dismiss the slaughtered children on the classroom floor as collateral damage necessary to protect their perverse Second Amendment “freedom.” But, by God, those children better not have been exposed to books about slavery or to Michelangelo’s naked David before being shot.

It’s not AR-15s that are hurting our kids. It’s librarians. It’s not insurrectionists attacking our democracy. It’s Hunter Biden’s computer. It’s not 34 felony charges that 23 grand jurors thought were warranted, it’s Black district attorneys.

It’s not a superpower, but it’s always something … else.

J. Kevin Bokeno

Boone

Sensible gun laws

More stringent national gun control laws are needed because many states have either passed weak measures or none at all while some have shown themselves incapable of adequately enforcing even the stronger ones.

These laws should contain:

Require that anyone must be 21 or older to buy a handgun and ammunition online or through a manufacturer, gun dealer, gun show and private sale.

Require first-time purchasers of firearms from gun dealers and at gun shows to obtain a license, be fingerprinted, undergo a background check and explain why he or she wants a gun. In addition, require gun-safety training, including secure storage of weapons, before issuing a permit or license.

Enact waiting periods and limits on how many firearms can be purchased at one time and each year;

Pass a national red flag law to keep firearms away from people who are under 21 or who have a record of violent misdemeanors, alcohol abuse, domestic violence or may be a threat to themselves or others.

Ban assault weapons, large-capacity magazines, bump stocks, hollow-point bullets, untraceable ghost guns and firearms made by 3-D printers.

Impose hefty taxes on ammunition and firearm sales to pay for the costs of gun violence to our society and for efforts to prevent gun violence.

Impose substantial duties on imports of firearms and ammunition to ensure that foreign gun manufacturers also help pay for these costs.

Allow victims’ families to sue assault weapons manufacturers and gun dealers for malfeasance and negligence.

Americans should demand these sensible gun laws and vote against those who oppose them.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy

Obits too wide

I realize that the change in your obituary format was probably in response to families wanting to have an intact rectangular memorial to their loved one.

But six-column and four-column articles are impossible to read. Please, no more than two columns wide.

The two columns can still be formatted into a rectangular article.

Margaret Supplee Smith

Winston-Salem