The Readers' Forum

A disgrace

So, the majority-Republican legislature in North Carolina has decided to step in and make our medical decisions for us. A woman’s reproductive system is her business and something she and her doctor can handle.

This reactionary body is a disgrace. Please stay out of our personal decisions and get some real work done. I am outraged.

Robyn Mixon

Winston-Salem

A war on women

The North Carolina legislature has once again brought shame upon itself by overriding Gov. Cooper’s veto of the abortion bill. The Republican war on women continues.

Retribution is coming in the next election cycle and several election cycles after that.

Why Republicans are trying to drag the state backward to the 1950s is mystifying since the year is 2023. North Carolina should be about progress and not focused on stripping away our personal freedoms

The candidates in the last election who promised to protect women’s reproductive health lied and committed fraud to be elected. Rep. Tricia Cotham — who suddenly changed her party and her vote after winning an election based on false promises to her constituents — definitely committed fraud. I wonder how ex-campaign workers and those who voted for her feel now.

Women throughout the state will remember this war on women. The GOP has got to go.

Vote blue in the next election before the GOP gerrymanders and enacts more laws to try to take away your right to vote. Vote out Republicans until they regain their senses and overcome the MAGA and evangelical strangleholds.

Renee Wilson

Asheboro

Dangerous ploy

I am writing to discuss the unnecessary and, frankly, dangerous debt ceiling battle that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has launched. I think it’s imperative that we understand what he is trying to get from President Biden and what he is threatening if he doesn’t get it.

First, the national debt is just like it sounds. It’s money we already borrowed. In the past administration, the national debt was increased by 25% and the debt ceiling was raised three times without debate. In fact, the debt ceiling has always been raised when necessary to pay our debt because to not pay back money you already borrow is not really negotiable. As individuals, we all know that we don’t refuse to pay the cable and still expect to have service.

McCarthy has decided that he would like to require a budget change before agreeing to paying our past debts. This budget is about future spending, not about debt that is currently owed. It includes everything that the government pays for, including some of President Biden’s infrastructure initiatives. It pays those who are on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. It pays for our armed services, veterans benefits and the school lunch program. It pays for repairing our rail system and getting high-speed internet to families in rural areas. It pays Congress’ salaries.

The new budget proposed by Speaker McCarthy cuts all the above programs but not a new provision that allows members to be reimbursed for up to $30,000 in lodging, meals and other incidental expenses during official business in Washington.

Do you get paid when you don’t do your job?

Refusing to pay our debt is dereliction of duty. Voting more money for yourself when you already make more than the majority of Americans is outright greed.

If the debt ceiling is not raised and we don’t pay our debts, our economy will crash. Interest rates will rise quickly the so loans many of us carry will become unmanageable. Many jobs will be lost as businesses cut back. Paychecks for Social Security and disability recipients will stop.

So, I’m asking each of you to contact your representative. Tell them how you feel.

Angelia M. Lawrence

Winston Salem

Thoughtless

Why would you print such an idiotic column by Scott Sexton in today’s paper (May 16)? The car chase that ended two teenagers’ lives is the furthest thing from comical.

That story has no place in a silly article such as this.

Fine. Let Mr. Sexton stick to the silly stuff, but don’t give him the ability to make light of the police chase. He has no idea what the Sheriff’s Office was dealing with. It was a horrible accident. The man who stole the vehicle deserved his fate for not heeding law enforcement’s attempt to stop him.

Mr. Sexton only adds to the unimaginable sorrow of these two young adults’ families. Thoughtless article! I’m ashamed that I subscribe to the Journal.

Beth W. Murray

Winston-Salem