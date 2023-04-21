Legislating morality

Our legislators would like to ban travesti roles in theater (Journal, April 20). This would include plays by Shakespeare and Moliere, operas by Mozart, Strauss, Gounod and Offenbach — unless castration of male singers is reintroduced.

The attempt to legislate morality is rapidly becoming the curtailing of freedom of speech and expression. What next? Will children be banned from enacting roles portraying animals? Will women’s pantsuits be banned in public, notably on the floor of our legislature?

Peter Perret

Clemmons

The writer is conductor emeritus of the Winston-Salem Symphony. — the editor

Greed vs. progress

Thanks to John Deem for his April 16 exposé on the attempts by N.C. state legislators to manipulate the process of process of building code modernization.

We can now clearly see that monied interests want to stall long-overdue updates to the state’s building code updates that would make new buildings in North Carolina about 19% more energy-efficient. With our coastline and agricultural lands in peril from climate change, why should we accept that homebuilders want to shackle us to 14-year-old codes for another eight years?

Builders’ associations offer bloated estimates of the costs to improve energy efficiency, but glide past the fact that superior codes save homeowners hundreds of dollars every year for decades. With Duke Energy set to raise our power rates dramatically in the coming years, efficiency gains are urgent.

Most upsetting is Deem’s revelation that those behind the legislation to thwart the state’s duly appointed Building Code Council are funded by wealthy donors in the building industry. With this kind of political influence purchasing, codes that have languished largely untouched since 2009 may have to wait until 2031 for the changes we need today. Worse, by not updating codes, the state would forfeit millions of federal dollars, all just to appease a homebuilding industry enjoying one of the hottest seller’s markets in memory.

We need to tell our legislators that we want our codes drawn up by the experts who sit on the council, not by handsomely paid politicians willing to let our state fall decades behind the times.

Matthew Mayers

Winston-Salem

Priorities?

Please tell me this legislative session is coming to an end soon, before these morons can do any more damage to the state.

“Fairness in Woman’s Sports Act”? “Clarify Regulations for Adult Entertainment”? Really?

What about actually doing something about overcrowded schools, neglected highways, crime and global warming?

Who elects these idiots, anyway?

John Sheldon

Winston-Salem

Lost voices

The American people have lost their voice to a new branch of government. We are only supposed to have these three: legislative, executive and judicial.

But the most powerful branch is dark money PACs and handouts from lobbyists. They have taken the voices of the American people out of the equation.

Can’t the people sue to the highest courts to remove this obvious buying of our politicians? Or has even our judicial branch been corrupted?

The people have unanimously made their wishes known on so many issues. Our elected officials have just ignored these mandates because they are being paid by outside entities.

We want sensible gun control to protect ourselves without having to buy guns and strap them on our hips, Wild West style. More guns are a terrible answer.

As I see it, the answer to guns and so many of our social dilemmas is to stop the blatant corruption of our greedy politicians.

The only way to get gun control is to get control of the lobbyists who have control of our elected officials.

William Coats

Clemmons

Shootings galore

Just read another story about gun violence.

Old man shoots teenager who knocked on wrong door. Somebody else shoots high school cheerleaders who got in the wrong car.

Forgot to mention Alabama kids shooting up a sweet 16 birthday party.

Tell me again about everyone having a right to bear arms. Tell me again that “guns don’t kill people, people do."

Yep. Any kid who knocks on wrong door or gets in wrong car or has birthday party is making a potentially fatal mistake!

I’m sure that’s what the Founding Father’s intended.

I mean, a well-regulated militia and all being necessary.

John Holthouser

Winston-Salem