Another death

Regarding “Police ID man killed in downtown shooting” (Feb. 28):

I walked my kindergartener to school past a police cordon Monday morning. For the second time this year, someone was shot and killed on Burke Street. My young sons were entranced by the flashing lights on the police cars blocking the intersection, while my heart broke for the victim’s friends and family.

Already in 2023, more than 125 North Carolinians have died from gun violence. And yet, rather than respond to their communities’ cries for justice and safety, many state legislators are working to further the interests of the gun lobby.

This month, legislators passed Senate Bill 41 and House Bill 50 to repeal the pistol purchase permit. Since 1919, this permitting system has authorized N.C. sheriffs to deny permits to people who could be a threat to public safety. It also serves as a safeguard to ensure private gun sales receive a background check, something federal law doesn’t require.

Other states have recently passed similar legislation to make it easier for more people to buy and carry guns in more places. These states have experienced increased gun-related crimes, suicides and accidental deaths. These kinds of bills actively undermine the safety of our communities.

Legislators and our governor ought to work toward passing commonsense gun safety policies to actually protect North Carolinians. I urge Gov. Cooper to veto SB 41 and HB 50, and I urge all representatives in Raleigh to uphold his veto. We don’t have to live or die like this.

Katy Nimmons

Winston-Salem

Cars vs. guns

So just FYI: I plan to sell my older car to a relative but had lost the Maryland title. To get a duplicate, the state needed: name, address, birth dates, etc., plus driver’s license numbers with copy of both mine and my husband’s, plus VIN number/make/model, plus secured party (bank, etc.). It’s paidfor. All for a 20-plus-year-old car.

And yet some politicians oppose registration or background checks for a life-threatening weapon of mass destruction? Yes, cars can kill — but not usually 50-plus people in a matter of seconds. Go figure.

I wish people cared about gun safety as much as they seemingly do about automobiles.

Linda Dark

Winston-Salem

Incomplete

As a researcher on drug prohibition and its escalation into the present drug war, I was disappointed with your editorial on opioid deaths in the Triad (Feb. 26). First, you said nothing about the dedicated N.C. Harm Reduction Coalition (NCHRC) volunteers who work statewide to reduce the harms (and overdoses) from drug use. There is an NCHRC chapter right here in Winston-Salem actively reducing drug harm, though they are hampered by the restrictive laws against such activity.

NCHRC would like to see safe drug use sites in every city in the state. Such sites are proven to reduce drug overdoses.

Second, you omit the fact that the drug war — a political construct based largely on racism — is the major cause of drug overdoses in the U.S. by necessitating that citizens resort to impure or poorly mixed substances of unknown strength.

Third, you did not consider that to effectively and permanently reduce accidental drug overdoses, drug prohibition must be dismantled, substituting a system of regulated sales of properly dosed, safely packaged, pharmaceutical-grade drugs to adults only (children would be prescribed drugs only for indicated medical problems).

I urge the Journal’s editors and readers to become more informed on the causes, escalation, and implementation of today’s drug war so that they can more effectively advocate an end to this ongoing tragedy.

James Stewart Campbell, M.D.

Pfafftown

Speaker’s wreck

Wait a minute. The speaker of the N.C. House has use of a state vehicle and driver to use for in-state trips that include a campaign stop? That doesn’t smell good.

Bill Vaassen

Rural Hall