The Readers' Forum

Biden’s age

Yes, Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger are older, just like President Biden. But that’s where the similarities ends. Richard Groves, author of the “Rock of Ages” article in Sunday’s paper (May 7) is the misinformed, not Nikki Haley.

Messrs. McCartney and Jagger are performing songs that they have practiced thousands of times. They could do these songs in their sleep.And they are only performing a couple of nights a week, if that.

On the other hand, Biden is subjected to something different each hour and is supposed to be on duty 24/7. But Biden’s cognitive ability is obviously in decline. That’s why he doesn’t do press conferences. He can barely read his teleprompter. Everything has to be scripted.

In my opinion, Mr Groves is trying to misinform. Not Nikki Haley.

James Martin

High Point

One-party rule

A couple of weeks ago the North Carolina Supreme Court, with its newly constituted Republican majority, handed our legislature a victory that ensures Republicans will rule our state indefinitely. For all intents and purposes democracy is dead in North Carolina for the foreseeable future.

The legislature is now certain to do at least the following things:

1. Make voting districts so gerrymandered as to guarantee Republican super majorities in both houses of the legislature, despite the fact that our state is about one-third Democrat, one-third Republican and one-third unaffiliated. Democrats and unaffiliated voters will no longer have a meaningful voice in Raleigh.

2. Further limit the governor’s powers.

2. Institute a voter ID requirement to limit voting.

3. Make it as difficult as possible for students to vote because students tend to be progressive.

4. Scrub voter rolls to try to limit minority voting because minorities tend to be progressive.

5. Limit early voting.

6. Limit the number of polling locations.

7. Limit absentee voting.

8. Make it as difficult as possible for new voters to register.

The only way to overcome this stranglehold on state government by a minority is to elect to our Supreme Court justices who think the state has an overt responsibility to proactively extend the vote to all citizens, not to limit voting rights, and for the court to find gerrymandering unconstitutional.

Kenneth R. Ostberg

Winston-Salem

Keep it quiet

A May 10 letter writer (“Normal depends”) accuses guys like me of “such a nearly complete lack of understanding about LGBTQ people.” The author is right: I can’t grasp it at all.

For that reason I keep quiet about it. And if the LGBTQ folks would also keep quiet and behave as they like in private, I wouldn’t know about them and couldn’t experience an aversion to behaviors I don’t understand.

But some hold demonstrations and marches and won’t shut up. To avoid discrimination, my suggestion is to go home, close the door, and stay out of the papers.

Michael Woods Kernersville

Watergate redux?

I just turned 79 years old. I vividly recall the Nixon Watergate days.

I am troubled with what I am hearing and reading about President Biden and the Biden family mess. I pray we are not heading for a repeat of Watergate in 2023 or 2024. God is in full control.

Gus Achterberg

Kernersville

Crosswalk hazards

We travel Reynolda Road several times each week. As we approach the crosswalk that allows pedestrians to cross from the Reynolds estate and Graylyne estate, most of the time we’ll see joggers, dog walkers, young parents with baby strollers and pedestrians of all ages. Being fully aware that, by law, pedestrians have the right of way, we always stop and yield to these walkers. Quite often we’ll be the first car in line; however, many times the autos behind us are traveling too close to my vehicle and traveling faster than the speed limit allows. We feel this is a very serious public safety issue.

With the flashing light out of service due to an auto hitting the fixture, please, city of Winston-Salem, let’s get this crosswalk light fixed before someone rear-ends another vehicle.

Seems to me some speed bumps would really come in handy along with the flashing crosswalk lights working.

Don Wolford

Winston-Salem