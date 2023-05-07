Illogical

One instance of a drag queen at Forsyth Tech. Response from our local leaders: File a bill to ban all drag shows statewide.

Two instances of guns going off at Forsyth Tech, the latest just last week. Response from our local leaders: Advance legislation to eliminate the requirement to get a permit from a sheriff to carry a concealed handgun.

I don’t get it. Have these local and state representatives lost their minds, their sense of logic and reasoning? Is a handgun/weapon really less dangerous than someone dressed up as someone else?

Linda McDermott

Winston-Salem

GOP’s priorities

Republicans have gone bonkers over the national debt to justify their reluctance to lift the debt ceiling without significant cuts to federal spending.

What they don’t tell the American public is that we have a huge national debt mainly due to the hefty tax cuts that Presidents Bush and Trump gave primarily to the wealthy and U.S. corporations and the enormous expense of our wars since Sept. 11, 2001. The tax cuts alone have added $10 trillion to that debt so far and will reach $13.6 trillion in another two years. As a result, they have significantly reduced the federal revenue needed to pay for programs that many Americans, even most Republicans, want.

This reality is that it will be difficult to balance the budget without major tax reform. The GOP doesn’t want to cut defense spending and veterans programs so that means that balancing the budget would require eliminating 86% of the rest of government if taxes are not raised, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Cracking down on the tax cheats out there would bring in an estimated $1 trillion each year alone to the U.S. Treasury, according to the IRS. We also should ask the wealthiest millionaires and billionaires to pay their fair share of taxes.

So why is the GOP so anxious to slash non-defense spending, which will adversely affect programs that help the poor and retirees? Why should millions suffer if our economy tanks from our leaders defaulting on our debt?

Tim Miles

Mount Airy

Dangerous ploy

I am exasperated that House leadership is threatening to tank our economy to extract devastating budget cuts that target people experiencing poverty!!

As a condition for allowing the U.S. to pay its bills, the House plan slashes dozens of services, including SNAP, Medicaid, housing assistance, preschool and child care, and core global poverty programs. These cuts would force deep hardship onto tens of millions of people still recovering from the COVID economic downturn and rising costs of basic needs.

It is dangerous for House leaders to even hint that the U.S. will not honor its debts. It is cruel for them to do it on the backs of people experiencing poverty. I strongly urge President Biden and congressional leaders to reject the House cuts to anti-poverty programs and pass a clean debt-ceiling bill immediately.

Mary Jackson

Winston Salem

Not enough

If one thing is clear in the discussion about international climate goals (“Some want to keep burning oil,” Journal, May 4), it’s that we’re not close to being on track toward the proposed target of halving carbon emissions by 2030.

An “accelerated global expansion of renewables, greater energy efficiency, and the phase-out of fossil fuels,” as stated by the German foreign minister, will require a major change in our approach — namely, a price on carbon at the source.

The old ways of piecemeal legislation and relying on individual and corporate goodwill aren’t working. A carbon price would lower emissions by unleashing the innovation and efficiencies of the free market, incentivizing businesses to cut carbon pollution or sacrifice the bottom line.

When coupled with a border adjustment, it also incentivizes countries exporting to the U.S. (notably China) to lower emissions to stay competitive. Until we and other top carbon emitters take this necessary step (as have Canada, the U.K. and others), the U.S.’s and the world’s goals will remain hollow aspirations.

Michael McCrory

Winston Salem