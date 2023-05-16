The Readers' Forum

Blaming the victim

The writer of “Keep it quiet” (letter, May 12) blames LGBTQ+ people for arousing the aversion he feels and the discrimination they experience. If only they would “keep quiet,” they would be fine.

Where have we heard this argument before? Black people in the Jim Crow South were admonished that they wouldn’t have problems if “they knew their place.” Discrimination never ends by silencing those who experience it.

The “closet” was not a safe place for LGBTQ+ people any more than the Jim Crow South was a safe place for Black people.

Cyndy Lively

Winston Salem

Not shutting up

I couldn’t help but respond to the May 12 letter titled “Keep it quiet,” which displayed a remarkable lack of understanding about the LGBTQIA+ community and our actions. The author’s suggestion that we confine our lives to private spaces to avoid his discomfort reflects a glaring misconception. Perhaps he should consider educating himself about our community before offering such advice, as it might give him valuable insights into why silence is not an option.

Unlike the heterosexual majority, we do not possess the luxury of controlling societal norms. The writer seems oblivious to the physical violence, threats and verbal abuse many of us face due to our sexual orientation. His proposition that we retreat to the safety of our homes to evade discrimination is baffling.

I am willing to consider this course of action once we are granted the same rights and privileges he enjoys. Until then, I refuse to hide or disappear from public view. I am committed to educating the uninformed about the LGBTQIA+ community I proudly belong to. I will continuously fight for the rights that heterosexual individuals take for granted — the right to love freely, to be free from violence and discrimination because of our sexual orientation, and to be accepted as equals in society.

So, until that long-awaited day arrives, there will be no hiding or silence from my end. I will continue to enlighten individuals like the letter writer, advocate for the rights our community deserves, and remain Out, Loud and Proud.

Robert Minarcin

Kernersville

No shared blame

In your coverage of the recent truly horrible highway event involving the stolen car/wrong-way turn/head-on collision, I take offense at your authors’ less-than-subtle casting of shared blame on the deputy who spotted the stolen car and then performed as would appear wholly appropriate and as he was trained to perform.

I would guess that a high-speed chase on our newest local superhighway would be, relatively speaking, the safest venue for reining in the thief, and the criminal’s u-turn option would not be a reasonable deterring consideration.

Dulaney Glen

Pfafftown

On accountability

In the May 12 Journal is a picture of the Republican members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability standing around Chairman Jim Comer as he announces the findings in the investigation of Hunter Biden and the Biden family. In subpoenaing years of SARs (suspicious activity reports) many might claim this as an abuse of power, prying into and then leaking personal information. That is another argument for another day.

When Comer presented his findings to the Republican-friendly “Fox & Friends,” host Doug Doocy said: “There’s no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally.” In the picture, standing to Comer’s immediate right, is Fifth District Congresswoman Virginia Foxx. Yes, our congresswoman who, interestingly enough, spearheaded an earmark in 2005 for $500,000 ($752,000 adjusted for inflation) to build a teapot museum in Sparta. The museum is now closed.

So, sunshine is a good thing. Biden did nothing wrong.

Perhaps the committee now should follow the lead of their own example and make their own bank and financial records available. Surely they have nothing to hide. Right? Since Foxx pushed for and got 500,000 taxpayer dollars to build a teapot museum in the heart of her district, I am sure we will not find anything, ah, let us say questionable.

Or will we? I hope the committee will be forthcoming and open up its own records. Seems only fair.

Gary Bolick

Clemmons

Not surprised

Regarding the editorial “’Piece of crap car’ wasn’t worth it” (May 14):

Why am I not surprised that you would choose to demonize the folks of law enforcement, rather than the perpetrators? Par for this rag’s course.

Tom Ozment

Jamestown