The Readers' Forum

Pay up, state

We don't need a nonprofit or a for-profit organization to step up and donate to save our schools, as the writer of the Aug. 23 letter "A public appeal" says. We need our Republican-led state legislature to dip into the state's $6.5 billion surplus and pay what our state constitution says it should pay to support "a sound, basic education" for every student in the state.

Instead, the Republican leadership is wasting our tax dollars in court fighting to keep from paying for education.

That's where the petition should be aimed. And that's where every Republican in the state should stop putting party above their own children's future. Vote those jokers out, just one time, so we can fully fund education and make sure our children are prepared for the future.

Bonnie G. Vaughn

Winston-Salem

Decimated economy

The Aug. 21 news article “‘Species on the edge’” regarding the N.C. Christmas tree industry was a sad reminder of the ironies surrounding climate science and political loyalties. As noted, Christmas tree growers in our mountains face the profound effects of climate change as destructive fungi multiply in soil conditions created by increasing average temperatures and rainfall. In nearby Ashe County, for example, tree farms are an essential part of the local economy, with orchards dominating many a mountain hillside.

And yet a large majority of the voters there and in surrounding counties repeatedly cast ballots for Republicans like U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx and Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, who fail to support any legislation seeking to address climate change.

Some of those voters might say that, through their ballot choices, they are trying to protect their right to own an assault rifle, ban abortions or remain loyal to their party, so they keep voting as they do.

What will they say when the tree farms are gone, and a big part of their economy is decimated?

Perry Miller

Winston-Salem

Support efforts

I support the suggestion of the Aug. 23 letter "A public appeal" to entice new teachers to our system. I also strongly suggest that the public and policy makers focus on retaining current teachers to support students and their learning. Retention of current teachers who already know the students, how they learn and the procedures to best support student education lead to best outcomes for students and their families and would be most cost-effective.

Please support efforts to preserve the current, experienced and highly qualified educators!

Kirsten Russ

Clemmons

Run Trump again

I love this.

Former President Trump, who lost the last presidential election to a guy who "sat in his basement," is caught with classified documents, for which he makes a dozen contradictory excuses, and all Republicans can do is ask, "Why did it take so long for the FBI to retrieve them?"

Their response is a masterclass in distraction.

And now all the Trump fans say they're even Trumpier than before and will vote for Trump even harder than they would have anyway.

Yeah, do that — run your flawed candidate again, the one who has exhausted America with his reality TV show drama — if he’s not in prison. President Biden will beat him again from his walker.

I can't wait for Fox News reporters to ask Trump if he supports doing away with Social Security and abortion exceptions like the rest of the GOP.

Philip Bent

Winston-Salem