Duke’s bad choices

My family is new to North Carolina.

We are impressed with city and county services, welcoming neighbors, mostly gentle weather and plenty of rain to surround ourselves with green and flowering things.

We are, however, surprised and disappointed with our 20th century power company. Duke Energy is remarkably behind Western states, with which I am familiar as the founder and CEO of a building energy-efficiency engineering firm.

It is up to us citizens to let our representatives at all levels of government know that more gas-fired power is not good policy, not environmentally sound, and not good for customers, as is demonstrated by the rate-hike request now on the table. Regarding Dan Crawford’s article in the Journal of March 18, “We’re paying for Duke Energy’s bad choices,” I also I don’t understand how Duke can see expanding natural gas infrastructure as a good fiscal decision. Solar and wind installations, including battery backup, are available at steady prices, which are lower each year. This is followed by years of totally free, unlimited, clean energy supply.

Renewable investments are absolutely inevitable. Why not insist that Duke invest now?

No rate hikes should be approved until Duke commits to 21st century technologies. Duke is huge, important to North Carolina, and in this circumstance wrong. And they are not meeting their obligations under HB 951 to use “least cost and most reliable” energy sources.

For our pocketbooks and world environment, we must inspire Duke Energy to follow the law.

Lynne Thomas

Winston-Salem

This Bud’s for ...?

Rule No. 1 in marketing: Know your product and its customer base: One cannot help but wondering just how much of the whole Bud Light imbroglio might have been avoided if senior executive Alissa Heinerscheid and the rest of her marketing team had spent their first month on the job working on a Bud Light beer truck and talking to Bud Light customers, instead of talking to career and professional coaches (watch the interview). A quick look at the beer case in any grocery store would have shown that Bud Light’s problem is not a lack of diversity in its marketing approach, but a lack of quality. Beer drinkers no longer have to settle for dishwater pretending to be beer. They now have a super-abundance of choices of real beer due to the rise of craft breweries and foreign beers.

Rule No. 2: Don’t insult your customer base. It never works. It just makes them mad, and mad customers don’t buy your product.

All of which makes you wonder what they teach in marketing school these days.

David Gellatly

Winston-Salem

Loaded dice

On April 28, the North Carolina Supreme Court allowed for partisan gerrymandering to take place. Gerrymandering is a practice that allows state legislators to draw up voting districts to give one political party an unfair advantage in elections. Yes, both political parties do it and it undermines the very foundation of our democracy.

When legislators draw voting districts to favor their own political party, they are rigging the system. They are manipulating election outcomes before the elections even occur and they are denying citizens their right to fair and equal representation. This is not what democracy is supposed to be about.

Gerrymandering also contributes to the polarization and gridlock that is strangling our political system. By creating safe seats for one political party, it reduces the incentive for our legislators to compromise and work together to find solutions. Why would Rep. John Doe compromise? He shares the same views as the vast majority of the voters in his gerrymandered district. The minority has no voice in that gerrymandered district.

In order to have a political system that is accountable, we need voting districts to be drawn in a way that reflects the true diversity and interests of our citizens. Gerrymandering must end.

We have until the next census to figure out how.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville

So sensible!

Thank goodness our legislature is passing such commonsense legislation as making it easier to get guns but illegal to perform a drag show. It is so important to protect children from the trauma of seeing a man pretending to be a woman.

Everyone knows this is much more traumatic than participating in active-shooter drills. Just ask any of the traumatized children who watched Flip Wilson play “Geraldine” or Milton Berle portray “Auntie Millie.”

Amy Anderson

Winston-Salem

Shut up

After Mel Watt’s 12th District, Democrats can just shut up about gerrymandering. I tried to attach a map of it, but your page doesn’t permit that.

Michael Woods

Kernersville