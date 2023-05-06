Public tax money, private vouchers?

Even though I had heard bits and pieces about using tax dollars to provide “all” families with school-age children vouchers that can be used at any private and/or religious school, I was not fully aware of the extent our state Legislature was proposing. Thanks to the Winston-Salem Journal’s article onMay 4 (“Local advocates push back”) I now better understand how the proposed voucher system would work.

The U.S. Constitution and N.C. Constitution, through applicable court decisions, mandates that government provide PUBLIC education for all of its citizens, via tax revenue—it does not include private or religious schools (or education). If parents want to send their children to private and/or religious schools then, that is their choice and their after-tax dollar, personal decision and obligation.

Now, understanding that the state legislature’s extreme conservative political slant, and that they are going to do whatever they want, then at least require the private and/or religious schools to meet all of the requirements that public schools must meet regarding training and education. As an example: providing special education programs, ELS (English as Second Language) programs, speech therapy, etc.

They must also meet the same requirements as to teacher certification in all areas of study and practice — no exceptions.

David Botchin

Winston-Salem

Subway death

When someone cries out that they are thirsty and hungry, what do you do? Offer to find them food?

Oh no, that’s right, you kill them.

Christine Fricke

Rural Hall

Debt limit

President Biden could settle the issue of raising the debt lilmit by invoking the 14th Amendment.

Section 4 of the 14th Amendment says “The validity of the public debt of the United States ... shall not be questioned.”

Why is the Second Amendment held as sacred while the 14th is ignored?

Helen Etters Winston-Salem

Sad and cruel

This week the investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop (and its potential revelations about his income) entered a domestic phase: Biden is currently in court in Batesville, Ark., attempting to reduce child-support payments for his daughter, Navy Joan Roberts.

Biden has never met Navy Joan nor acknowledged her publicly; he has disputed her right to call herself “Biden,” ostensibly so she can have a “peaceful existence” free of the turmoil associated with the family surname.

Hunter’s denial of his daughter is sad and cruel, but the insult to Navy Joan doesn’t end with her father. President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden also refuse to acknowledge or meet with Navy Joan, their own granddaughter. These are the people who champion kindness and female rights?

To me, the hypocrisy of their treatment of their granddaughter is shocking. And shameless: At Christmas, the Bidens hung stockings for their other six grandchildren, and their dogs, but not for Navy Joan. Who would do that to their 4-year-old granddaughter?

Irrespective of politics, in this instance the Bidens’ behavior strikes me as despicable.

John DeBroder

Pfafftown

Stay in your lane

Dear North Carolina legislators:

If you insist on providing medical opinions, you should have been a doctor.

If you think you’re able to tell me what I can think or what to teach my kids, you should have been an educator.

If you think you can direct my religious beliefs or impose yours on me, then you should have been a pastor.

If you think you can govern better than my own elected city or county officials, you should have run for that office instead of the one you hold.

As it is, you’re not qualified or even required to do any of those things.

Y’all need to stay in your own lanes. My life, and the lives of most of the state’s population, would be much less stressful.

Judith Moore

Greensboro