Congress’s conduct

Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution states that the president shall from time to time give to Congress information of the State of the Union and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.

It does not say this has to be annual or delivered in person. History shows that not all of our presidents delivered this address in person or at any specific time. Based on the behavior of the Congress during the most recent State of the Union Address, I propose the State of the Union be delivered from the president’s office and broadcast to any news outlet that wishes to carry it.

The minority party’s rebuttal can follow in the same manner. It will be much shorter without the long procession and the constant standing and sitting for every sentence spoken, and the Congress (and everyone else) can yell and heckle all they want without exposing their bad behavior to anyone else.

David Hicks

Mount Airy

Thanks, Mr. Biden

Your commitment to all Americans was illuminated in your State of the Union address. From children being afforded more access to education at an earlier age to teachers being given well-earned raises to continue job creation via infrastructure to holding unethical behavior of corporate greed accountable were a few of the issues addressed that replenish the soul of America.

Highlighting some of the heroes facing criminals and strongly supporting a ban on assault weapons were additional inspiring episodes of this address.

All of us have a responsibility to engage in our democracy to advance its ideals. We all can work to make this “a more perfect union.”

Thank you, President Biden.

Fleming El-Amin

Winston-Salem

No to gun shows

Winston-Salem city officials profess to be concerned about gun violence, especially lately. They have even spent tax dollars to buy back guns to get them off the streets.

And yet they continue to allow gun (and knife) shows to be held on city property (one was just held on a recent weekend), giving people de facto encouragement to buy more guns.

This seems like the definition of insanity to me.

George Frye Jr.

Mocksville

Cure for pricey gas

Over the past year gas prices have gone up, down, up and down, which is what they have done for 50 years since the oil shocks of the 1970s.

Rep. Viriginia Foxx correctly notes on her website that when energy prices rise, they “reduce consumer purchasing power, slow economic growth, and increase inflation.”

A small but growing number of people have found a way to avoid the pitfalls of the volatile oil market: They drive electric vehicles.

In addition to reducing the risks from oil and gas price shocks, EVs also create good, high-paying jobs here in North Carolina. Toyota is building a $3.8 billion factory in the Triad that will employ 2,100 people to manufacture batteries for EVs. In the Feb. 8 Journal, (“ ‘Good feeling,’ policies draw European EV charger manufacturer to NC”) John Deem reported that Finnish company Kempower will hire more than 300 people with an average wage of almost $90,000 per year to work at a $41 million facility near Durham to manufacture EV chargers.

If Rep. Foxx and her Republican colleagues really want to protect American consumers and the American economy from the negative consequences of volatile gas prices and create jobs, they should support policies that make it easier for people to replace their gas-powered cars with EVs.

Bill Blancato

Winston-Salem

A leaf solution

One potential solution to the “autumn leaf” problem (editorial, “Autumn leaves linger,” Feb. 8) is to consider using existing small businesses as subcontractors to the city.

Many smaller companies have the equipment needed, as well as the labor and a seasonal slowdown, so they could be used to supplement city crews.

The city still would receive the “tipping fee” for leaf disposal and the job would get done in a timely manner, thus making our streets passable again while supporting small local businesses.

Perhaps a win-win for everybody.

William Thomas Larmore

Winston-Salem