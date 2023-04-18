It’s about money

Ho-hum. Yet another turf battle between competing Medical Industrial Complex entities in the Triad: Atrium Health and Cone Health (Journal, April 10). Now there’s a push to capture more of the Greensboro market.

This has nothing to do with being “complementary and supplementary to Moses Cone,” as declared by Baptist. Like far and away, most previous iterations of the very same turf war scenario across America, this one will offer nothing to downstream patient benefit, quality, cost or otherwise despite the same, stale, righteous-sounding declarations.

Again, this is all about the American Medical Industrial Complex and its insatiable appetite for ever-increasing insurance-covered lives, margin and profits. It has absolutely nothing to do with “patient care.” Let’s be real. Let’s be honest.

Every time this happens in the Triad region, or elsewhere, it is about the money. More and more money.

Here we go again.

Stewart Cooper M.D., retired

Winston-Salem

Too lenient

Apparently second-degree murder using a firearm is no longer regarded as a serious crime in Forsyth County, based upon what is stated in your recent article “Man pleads guilty in 2017 killing” (March 3).

A man who was recently sentenced for second-degree murder, plus robbery with a dangerous weapon, plus possession of a firearm by a felon, received a maximum sentence of only 13 years and five months, and evidently he may serve as little as 10 years and four months.

Granted that I do not know many of the details regarding the crimes committed by that man, but it seems to me that the three crimes combined should have resulted in a considerably longer sentence than what he received. Since the man was a felon even before he committed the aforementioned three serious crimes, then why was he given such a relatively light sentence?

It is situations like the one that I have mentioned that make law-abiding citizens like myself want to vote out of office people who seem to have more sympathy for criminals than they do for victims and for potential future victims.

I would like a public explanation by our district attorney as to why his staff did not pursue a considerably longer sentence for the man who committed the three crimes that I have cited. If a satisfactory explanation is not forthcoming, then I encourage every citizen of Forsyth County to vote for someone other than the incumbent district attorney at the next election.

Harvey Armour

Winston-Salem

Taxes and poverty

It’s tax time and, sadly, millions of families with low incomes are going to see their tax refunds drop this year or disappear altogether. That’s because Congress let the expanded Child Tax Credit expire last year.

In 2021 Congress expanded the CTC to all low-income families and sent it as monthly payments. Child poverty dropped and parents got more freedom to make ends meet. But the Senate let the expansion expire. Now, 19 million children in families with low incomes will receive a much smaller CTC this year, including 2 million who will get nothing. Meanwhile, families making $400,000 per year will get their full CTC.

Children should not have to grow up in poverty so we can make the rich richer. We need a tax code that works for all Americans. Congress must start right now by expanding the CTC to families with low incomes in any tax legislation this year.

Mary Jackson

Winston Salem

I expected better

Shame, shame, shame on Mayor Allen Joines and the Winston-Salem City Council regarding the late police Sgt. Michael S. McDonald. What exactly are you trying to prove by denying death benefits to a police officer with 25 years of service?

What moron (and I mean that with very little respect) said that it could not be proved that he caught COVID-19 while on the job? Did he not work each and every day meeting and taking care of people? It shouldn’t take a doctor to tell you that everyday exposure to the public puts you at a heightened risk. Even folks wearing a mask and fully vaccinated contracted the disease.

COVID-19 was the bullet in the gun that no police body armor could protect against.

What an absolute waste of taxpayer dollars spent on lawyers rather than taking care of this officer’s family, because now, he is no longer able.

I really expected better from a city that claims to be up and coming. With this travesty, it is going, going, gone!

James Colasanti Jr.

Greensboro