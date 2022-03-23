Thursday letters: Christianity

Christianity

As a conservative Christian and writer to the Journal, I find myself defensive and sometimes angry at the letters from my liberal counterparts. Maybe my letters have generated the same passionate feelings from liberals.

I’ve noticed frequent entries attacking God or the Scriptures with descriptions like “fairy tales” or mocking our creator. I confess it doesn’t make me angry but sad. I recognize that all don’t believe like me but it doesn’t mean I shouldn’t respond with a challenge. Thankfully, God didn’t make us puppets but gave us free will to accept or reject him.

It’s always risky to assume, but I can consider that the writers rejecting Christianity may have had a bad experience with their father, negative experiences in church or simply were raised in a home that had no religious experience at all. All, I believe, have made comments out of ignorance of the Scriptures. It is impossible to list the many ways the Bible is an inspired revelation of God but the truth, authority and reliability of the Bible has been validated in history, fulfilled prophecy and archeology ... 66 books in one written over thousands of years without error ... if studied correctly.

My challenge to those who mock the Scriptures (God): Be bold enough to ask him to reveal himself to you. He never disappoints those who truly seek him.

Joe Eskridge Sr.

Lewisville

Unintentional

It was so surreal on Monday to watch a bunch of white Republican senators try to teach a Black judge what racism is (“Jackson defends record,” March 23).

Especially enthusiastic about it were Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. They all wanted to be sure that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was aware of the critical race theory that all Blacks have been passing around, even though it has nothing to do with her responsibilities as a Supreme Court justice.

I’ll never cease to be amazed at how concerned white Republicans are with racism — when they think they’re the victims of it. When Black people are the victims — not so concerned.

These senators did an excellent job of demonstrating the reality of racism, though. In a very unintentional way.

Wendy Marshall

Winston-Salem

Always a responsibility

As I urgently sit down to put pen to paper, my mind reflects back to 1989 when the film “Do the Right Thing,” written by Spike Lee, graced the big screen. Although details of the film have diminished, the title remains powerful. I have used this title to instruct countless times.

As a resident and retired educator (Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools), I have encountered a tugging of the spirit that leads me to this intersection. With 31 years in teaching, hopefully I have instilled in students the philosophy that there is always a responsibility that comes with the space you occupy. Those in leadership positions are accountable for their actions/inactions in representing the people they serve.

On Jan. 31, an unfortunate and volatile situation evolved with the Winston Weaver Co. Numerous issues have been dissected by city officials and community residents. Various avenues of media kept the community informed. This stated, it has not always been a smooth process. Many residents have been left with feelings of discord, inequity and exclusion. I ask, “What would you have done if you had been directly impacted by this potentially catastrophic event? Stand back, speak up or do nothing!” I choose to speak up.

Sub-communities will always exist within the greater community, but we are all one community. What affects one, affects all.

May listening ears and open hearts prevail! “Do the Right Thing.”

Lamar Stanford-Perry

Winston-Salem

‘Sunset’ senator

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida says that there are able-bodied Americans who are living off the government rather than working. I assume he isn’t talking about retirees.

Or is he? He also says he wants to “sunset” Social Security. There’s a presidential platform for you.

How can I get some of this sweet free government money? I’m tired of working for peanuts and not even a pension. What do I need to do, get elected to the Senate?

Chris Coleman

Winston-Salem

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Let-ters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journal-now.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/