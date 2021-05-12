Thursday letters: Don't feed the bears

On feeding bears
Regarding “Bears are becoming more common in NC” (May 3), the article contains steps people can take to coexist with black bears.
The first step, as most of us know, is don’t feed bears. Feeding teaches bears to view humans as a food source, which is not a good thing, for us or for them.
The article failed to mention that North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) allows hunters to feed bears. It is legal to feed bears for six weeks in the 25 mountain counties and year-round elsewhere. Hunters bait bears with corn, usually, and shoot them at the bait during open season.
If the hunters use dogs to chase and tree bears for shooting, the hunters release the dog packs at the bait. This way the dogs have a fresh scent to follow.
Hunters use bait because they kill more bears. So, NCWRC tells us not to feed bears unless our intent in feeding them is to kill them.
In a way it makes sense — if the bear is dead, it no longer associates humans with food, and therefore won’t be a problem. On the other hand, if hunters stopped feeding bears, fewer bears would be taught to associate humans with food.
I think bear hunting with bait should be illegal, but I know NCWRC caters to hunters. It’s unlikely the agency will tell hunters to stop feeding bears even though the mixed messages on bear feeding makes the agency seem hypocritical and against bears.
John Wooding
Winston-Salem
The working class
On Tuesday morning, Michelle Singletary (whose financial column is published regularly in the Journal) was interviewed on NPR about American workers and unemployment benefits.
She said there were no credible studies that showed people were more likely to stay at home rather than search for a job if they were receiving enhanced unemployment benefits. In fact, she said, the Chicago Federal Reserve found that the people receiving benefits were twice as likely to search for jobs than those who had exhausted their benefits.
She said the anecdotes about people who would rather stay at home than go back to work were not based on facts.
That’s the opposite of what Republicans are claiming, of course, including those in several red states who are now refusing federal benefits for unemployed workers, thinking that will force them to go back to work.
Singletary said the real thing keeping people home was that they lacked child care or had a medical problem. Cutting off benefits won’t help with that.
Sen. Ted Cruz says the Republican Party is now “the party of the working class.” But the Republican Party has never respected American workers. It takes every opportunity it can find to portray Americans as lazy freeloaders who have to be forced to work. It has opposed every worker benefit that has come before them, at least in my lifetime.
So good luck with that “party of the working class” thing.
Peter Ro
Winston-Salem
Sign removal
I would like to thank whoever removed the second Black Lives Matter sign from our yard recently for their indirect support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Each sign that I purchase benefits the Black Lives Matter movement. I will continue to replace any sign that is stolen until race is no longer a factor in how we treat each other with kindness and respect, and we provide equal opportunity and protection under our laws.
Over the course of time, we have treated our pets with more kindness than we have shown fellow human beings who don’t look exactly like we do. It is time we stopped doing so, and until that happens, I will continue to, with your help, support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Jeff Pratt
Germanton
Ill-informed
The writer of the May 10 letter “Utopian promises” seems ill-informed about modern, democratic socialism in western Europe. In France, for example, there has been universal health care and universal education through the doctorate level (for those maintaining the equivalent of a B average) for almost a century now. The U.K., Ireland and the Scandinavian countries made similar commitments and investments in their people.