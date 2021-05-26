Thursday letters: Let's try to deal with facts

Deal with the facts
I realize that the Journal is heavily weighted for Democrats by reading the Opinion page. The recent letter “The Republican Party line” (May 25) shows how ill-informed most Democrats are.
A recent Rasmussen poll questioned 2,000 voters of all parties with questions that required factual information. By a large margin, the people who watched mainstream media, as well as CNN and MSNBC, scored the lowest percentages of correct factual answers of any group. People who watched conservative talk shows or listened to conservative radio outscored the first group by an average of 40 percentage points on every question.
The gentleman who wrote the letter said that Republicans are afraid of high voter turnout. He pointed to the Georgia bill as restricting voter turnout. Obliviously he did no research or read the bill, because it was a reasonable attempt to ensure election integrity and did not restrict voting. Delaware, President Biden’s home state, has a much more restrictive voting law.
The main difference between Democrats and Republicans is that Democrats attack individuals who don’t think like they do, and Republicans attack poor policy decisions.
Let’s all try to deal with the facts and not the mainstream media’s talking points.
Dave Moore
Winston-Salem
Are we surprised?
Every Sunday the Journal publishes "Roll Call," which provides a brief description of items that came up for votes in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives and how our regional representatives voted. On May 23 there were several notable items voted on in the House of Representatives:
- H.R. 3233: "National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capital Complex Act." This was to set up a 9/11 style bipartisan commission to investigate what happened on Jan. 6.
- H.R. 3237: "Emergency Security Supplemental to Respond to January 6th Appropriations Act.” Designed to provide funding for upgraded security at the Capitol and help provide funds for the prosecution of people involved in the riot.
- H.R. 1065: "Pregnant Workers Fairness Act": Designed to require employers to make reasonable accommodations for workers who are affected by pregnancy or childbirth.
- S 937: "Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act": To require the Department of Justice to take various measures for the reporting and reviewing of alleged hate crimes related to COVID-19.
- H. Resolution 275: This resolution is related to the Atlanta shootings and as a resolution it is not law; however, it rejects hatred, bigotry and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
Reps. Virginia Foxx and Ted Budd voted against all of those. Are we surprised?
David Botchin
Winston-Salem
Trash
Why in the world did you put “Elliot Page shares joyful 'first swim trunks' photo after 'life changing' surgery” on the Journal website on May 25? I read the Journal for news, not prurient celebrity trash.
I have no problem with LGBT people. But there’s no reason to shove something this explicit and immodest down our throats when we’re just trying to catch up with the important events of the day. Leave this for People Magazine or some other celebrity trash.
Alicia Strong
Winston-Salem