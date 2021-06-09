Thursday letters: McConnell obstruction

American conservatives have always done their best to bury any information that implicates them in the injustices done to American minorities. Our children get out of school and start learning things on their own and realize that they’ve been lied to their whole lives. As Republicans try to bury critical race theory, all they’re doing is planting the seeds of their own destruction as our children learn, once again, that conservatives have lied to them.

Mark B. Howard

Winston-Salem

Total agreement

I totally agree with the June 5 letter “The last one out.” The day to turn the lights out, lock the door and sell the building is fast approaching.

Newspapers are becoming a “has been.” Instead of trying to keep their customers by almost any means possible, newspapers are increasing their prices outrageously. And for what? There sure isn’t any real news in them anymore. We saw it all on TV or our phones at least three days ago!

Journalism is all but dead. Ultimately the numerous price increases, along with the Journal’s very liberal view on almost everything, became the straw that broke the camel’s back. Sadly, subscribers are dropping like flies!