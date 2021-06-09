Thursday letters: McConnell obstruction

McConnell obstruction
As anyone with half a brain can observe, Senate Republicans are not in the least interested in enacting any infrastructure bill at all. Measures that they themselves have promoted have been included in the administration’s earlier proposals but now have been declared nonstarters. The one and only objective of Senate Republicans is to stall or kill off any proposal put forth by the Biden administration in hopes of fleshing out a campaign issue for the mid-term elections.
Just as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asserted 12 years ago that his primary objective in the Senate was to deny President Obama a second term, he now makes clear his only purpose is to kill any Democratic legislative initiatives the electorate might find attractive but would reflect credit on President Biden and his administration.
McConnell only wants the power of being majority leader again. Nothing else matters.
Robert Giffen
Winston-Salem
QAnon, choose
If Donald Trump is still president, then he’s ineligible to run in 2024.
Raymond Deal
Winston-Salem
Dereliction of duty
It has been over a week since the Senate voted on establishing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
I was not surprised that Republicans blocked the bill to create the independent inquiry, but I was surprised that Sen. Richard Burr was one of the 11 senators who did not vote on this bill, and that I have not seen any coverage of his failure to show up in our local newspaper.
This seems like an egregious dereliction of duty.
Of course we can’t vote him out. He is not running again.
Margaret Supplee Smith
Winston-Salem
Seeds of destruction
I agree with your May 30 editorial, “Unworthy judges of racial education.” Republicans are in no position to tell schools what they should and shouldn’t teach about racism — not when they’ve followed disgraced and twice-impeached former President Trump, who placed white supremacists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller in his White House. And not when they’re still trying to bury atrocities like the Tulsa massacre and soft-pedaling slavery.
You did a good job of outlining the racist attitudes expressed by Trump, but you forgot to mention his support for Confederate symbols and his affection for white supremacists like Proud Boys, whom he told to “stand back and stand by” before the election.
American conservatives have always done their best to bury any information that implicates them in the injustices done to American minorities. Our children get out of school and start learning things on their own and realize that they’ve been lied to their whole lives. As Republicans try to bury critical race theory, all they’re doing is planting the seeds of their own destruction as our children learn, once again, that conservatives have lied to them.
Mark B. Howard
Winston-Salem
Total agreement
I totally agree with the June 5 letter “The last one out.” The day to turn the lights out, lock the door and sell the building is fast approaching.
Newspapers are becoming a “has been.” Instead of trying to keep their customers by almost any means possible, newspapers are increasing their prices outrageously. And for what? There sure isn’t any real news in them anymore. We saw it all on TV or our phones at least three days ago!
Journalism is all but dead. Ultimately the numerous price increases, along with the Journal’s very liberal view on almost everything, became the straw that broke the camel’s back. Sadly, subscribers are dropping like flies!
For the last 80 years, the Winston-Salem Journal (and the Twin City Sentinel before it ceased publication) has been delivered to my house every day, rain or shine. But alas, all good things must come to an end. Actually, for me, the Journal ceased to be a good thing several years ago. I just couldn’t let it go ... till now.