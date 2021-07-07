Thursday letters: Rumsfeld’s philosophy

Rumsfeld’s philosophy
We recently lost a true patriot of the United States of America who served as secretary of defense under two presidents, Gerald Ford and George W. Bush.
I am writing about Donald Rumsfeld, who born in 1932 and passed away at the age of 88 in 2021. Since I was born in 1935, there was one statement in his obituary that I identified with: “I grew up during the Depression. I just can’t waste anything.”
His most famous quote is: “As we know, there are known knowns. There are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns. That is to say, we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns — the ones we don’t know we don’t know.”
Rumsfeld’s first rule of holes is “When you are in one, stop digging.”
He told his staff that “You are not all that important, but your responsibilities are.”
We could all learn from his philosophy.
Jerrell Gough
Yadkinville
They had their chance
Here’s what we know about the Jan. 6 insurrection: A bunch of ignoramuses, hyped up on Trump worship, attacked the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the free and fair 2020 presidential election. They caused great damage and destruction and even death.
Immediately following the attempt, Republicans like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and our own Sen. Richard Burr laid the blame at Trump’s feet, where it belongs. But then McCarthy and McConnell got cold feet; telling the truth about Trump is no way for a Republican to win an election.
Now, if those facts are wrong, a bipartisan congressional investigation might prove so. But Republicans didn’t want a bipartisan congressional investigation because it would confirm what we know: that Trump is guilty as hell of trying to steal an election.
So now they get to complain about the select committee that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is forming.
They had their chance.
Every House Democrat voted in favor of the investigation, but only two House Republicans did — the honest ones, Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger.
McCarthy allegedly said he’d strip the committee assignments of any Republican who cooperated with the investigation. He’s really afraid of what it’s going to turn up, isn’t he? He should be. When the truth is affirmed, I doubt anyone’s going to be shouting about “antifa” anymore.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
Got themselves booted
I’m angry, too.
I was looking forward to watching the N.C. State baseball team play for the championship in the College World Series. But ... they got themselves booted because of multiple COVID-19 positive tests.
I’m angry because athletic director Boo Corrigan told the press that the multiple players (supposedly half the team) who didn’t have themselves vaccinated were worried about negative reactions that might restrict their play and affect the team. Don’t these students read? Don’t they know negative reactions are rare and minor, especially in healthy, well-conditioned youth? Didn’t they look at their vaccinated teammates who didn’t have serious negative reactions? Didn’t they think?
Then there’s State coach Elliott Avent, who told the press that he tried not to impose values on his players. Nonsense, for two reasons: First, the coach was suggesting that COVID-19 vaccination is a social or political values issue when it’s really an issue of straightforward medical science — the evidence of the efficacy of the vaccines is all around us. Second, coaches are supposed to teach values; it’s part of their job. They teach teamwork, sportsmanship, fair play, mutual support, etc. They teach (or are supposed to teach) lessons for becoming contributing members of society.
The N.C. State baseball team did it to themselves. Those who should really be angry are the team members who were vaccinated and lost the opportunity to play for a championship.
Kenneth R. Ostberg
Winston-Salem
A reason
On July 1, Heather Cox Richardson wrote, “That the Republicans have fought so hard against an investigation of the January 6 insurrection suggests we might well learn things that reflect poorly on certain lawmakers.”
That’s an understatement.
Republicans would rather rewrite the history about Jan. 6 than let an investigation reveal the truth. There is, obviously, a reason for that.
James T. Fuller
Winston-Salem