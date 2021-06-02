Thursday letters: UFO's are serious matter

Alex Solkovsky

Winston-Salem

Kill the filibuster

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell does not act or speak in good faith. His whole purpose, during President Obama’s administration, was to oppose anything Obama said or did in order to deny him a political victory. McConnell’s obstruction led to the joke that Obama should say that eating yellow snow was a bad idea, just so we could see Republican senators rush onto Fox News to say that eating yellow snow was good for you.

Now McConnell is attempting the same thing with President Biden. “One hundred percent of my focus is standing up to this administration,” he said at a news conference in May. Not working for the American people, not repairing our crumbling infrastructure, but stopping whatever Biden wants to accomplish, even if it’s good for the country.

Normally I would be opposed to eliminating the filibuster in the Senate. But McConnell, and by extension his Republican colleagues, are blocking things that the American people need — just for the sake of blocking them. They don’t care about the people, they don’t care about the country; they only want power.