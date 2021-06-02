Thursday letters: UFO's are serious matter

A serious matter
Mark it down as another thing I don’t “get.”
I don’t believe in little green aliens, but I’ve always thought that UFOs were a serious matter. Despite the letter writer’s perception, there’s nothing “fun” about them (“UFO fun,” June 1). Maybe science fiction is fun. Maybe “ET” is fun. But here are aircraft, often above U.S. military facilities, often of monumental size, that seem to possess advanced technology and nobody knows what they are, not even military intelligence.
Most advanced countries take them seriously, but not the U.S. Here, if a Navy pilot reports seeing something, he or she could be risking his or her career. Giving approval to that kind of culture, where one has to deny what one sees, is extremely dangerous to our national security.
I’m anxious to read the Pentagon’s report and I hope you’ll report on it.
Kevin Fields
Winston-Salem
Seditionists
Speaking at a QAnon convention over the Memorial Day weekend, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, once a U.S. Army general, advocated overthrowing the government.
When asked why we can’t have the kind of dictatorial military takeover that happened in Myanmar, Flynn said, “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.”
Rep. Liz Cheney responded with a tweet: “No American should advocate or support the violent overthrow of the United States.”
Flynn soon starting denying that he said any such thing, but it’s on tape.
Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman called those remarks “seditious” and offered to court-martial him. Someone definitely should.
In the meantime, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have been touring the nation talking up the idea of using violence to accomplish their goals. “The Second Amendment is about maintaining within the citizenry the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary,” he said on May 27.
I keep reading about how Republicans are abandoning the American ideal of holding free and fair elections. It seems truer every day. Are we witnessing a slow coup?
The people who committed a coup in Wilmington in 1898 thought they were justified. They thought they were doing what was right for their city. Today we see what a great atrocity it actually was.
The Republicans who are supporting these people need to stop and think about deeper principles than getting their way after one election. If they support a coup, they stop being Americans and become seditionists like Flynn.
Alex Solkovsky
Winston-Salem
Kill the filibuster
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell does not act or speak in good faith. His whole purpose, during President Obama’s administration, was to oppose anything Obama said or did in order to deny him a political victory. McConnell’s obstruction led to the joke that Obama should say that eating yellow snow was a bad idea, just so we could see Republican senators rush onto Fox News to say that eating yellow snow was good for you.
Now McConnell is attempting the same thing with President Biden. “One hundred percent of my focus is standing up to this administration,” he said at a news conference in May. Not working for the American people, not repairing our crumbling infrastructure, but stopping whatever Biden wants to accomplish, even if it’s good for the country.
Normally I would be opposed to eliminating the filibuster in the Senate. But McConnell, and by extension his Republican colleagues, are blocking things that the American people need — just for the sake of blocking them. They don’t care about the people, they don’t care about the country; they only want power.
I urge your readers to contact every Democratic legislator they can to express their support for killing the filibuster. If Biden isn’t allowed to take action to protect elections, we may lose the very ability to vote. If he doesn’t take action to fix the nation’s infrastructure, we’ll wind up being the kind of Third World banana republic that Republicans say they oppose.